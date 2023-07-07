2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads Joint Meeting: Uniting for High-Quality Development

The 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads Joint Meeting was successfully held in Guiyang, Guizhou on July 7th. The meeting was attended by Provincial Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Governor Mao Weiming, who delivered a speech highlighting the importance of coordinated regional development and high-quality economic growth.

During the meeting, the progress of work related to the Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation since 2021 was presented, and the Pan-Pearl River Delta Secretariat delivered its work report. The executive heads of the Pan-Pearl River Delta parties signed the “2023 Summary of the Joint Meeting of Chief Executives of the Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation”.

Mao Weiming emphasized the significance of the Pan-Pearl River Cooperation, which connects the three major regions of the East, China, and the West, and integrates the regions of Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. He praised the efforts of all parties in promoting strategic linkage, infrastructure connectivity, industrial cooperation, and environmental protection.

Hunan, as an important member of the Pan-Pearl River Delta region, actively participates in various initiatives such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The province’s investment from the Pan-Pearl Region has been steadily increasing, with double-digit growth in actual domestic and foreign investments, as well as in import and export volume.

Looking towards the future, Mao Weiming emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure connectivity, open platforms, industrial development, innovation, and government services. He proposed five areas of focus for deeper cooperation: accelerating infrastructure connectivity, promoting the smooth flow of the open platform, exploring mechanisms for industrial coordinated development, promoting the agglomeration and integration of innovative elements, and optimizing government services.

All parties agreed to continue cooperation and announced that the 2024 Pan-Pearl Regional Cooperation Chief Executives’ Joint Meeting will be hosted by Yunnan Province.

The Pan-Pearl River Delta region, consisting of nine provinces and the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, covers a vast area and represents a significant portion of China‘s economy. Over the past 19 years, the region’s cooperation has intensified, resulting in achievements in various fields. The joint meeting focused on topics such as industrial transfer, transportation system optimization, and data value-added, aiming to further enhance collaboration and drive economic growth.

Overall, the 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads Joint Meeting was successful in promoting regional cooperation and setting the stage for future development in the Pan-Pearl River Delta region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

