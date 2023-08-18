2023 Seminar on Cross-Strait Relations: Promoting National Rejuvenation and Reunification

China Daily, August 17th – The 2023 Seminar on Cross-Strait Relations, focusing on “Cross-Strait Relations and National Rejuvenation,” commenced in Chengdu, Sichuan. The event witnessed the participation of over 130 individuals, including relevant persons, experts, and scholars from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Pan Xianzhang, the deputy director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, emphasized in his speech that the Party Central Committee, led by Comrade Xi Jinping, has developed an extensive plan aimed at comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization. He asserted that the future of Taiwan lies in national reunification, and the well-being of Taiwan compatriots depends on national rejuvenation. Pan expressed hope that Taiwan compatriots would grasp the overall trend of history, uphold the righteousness of the nation, and collaborate with mainland compatriots to advance the reunification of the motherland and national rejuvenation.

Pan Xianzhang highlighted that the current cross-strait relations face a significant choice between peace and war, as well as prosperity and decline. He warned that collusion between the DPP authorities in Taiwan and external forces would only lead Taiwan into the abyss of disaster. Pan further criticized the “Taiwan independence” separatists for teaming up with external forces to carry out “independence” provocations, which pose a threat to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait. He stressed the importance of firmly standing on the right side of history, upholding the “1992 Consensus,” unequivocally opposing “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces, and working hand in hand with mainland compatriots to maintain peaceful development of cross-strait relations and promote cross-strait integration and development in various fields.

Yang Xingping, the vice governor of Sichuan Province, also addressed the seminar, emphasizing the warm exchanges, close cooperation, cultural ties, and deep love between Sichuan and Taiwan. He outlined the overall strategy of deepening integration and development between Sichuan and Taiwan across various sectors, aiming to contribute Sichuan’s strength to the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the process of reunification of the motherland.

Experts and scholars from both sides of the Taiwan Strait expressed their concerns regarding the collusion between the DPP authorities and external forces, leading to “independence” provocations that endanger Taiwan and damage the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation. They urged compatriots on both sides of the strait to anchor the development of cross-strait relations in the right direction, adhere to the “1992 Consensus,” bravely oppose “Taiwan independence” and external interference, and sustain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The participants also emphasized the need to deepen integration and development across various fields, share the significant historical opportunities brought about by the process of Chinese-style modernization, improve the well-being of compatriots, and foster a shared future across the strait. They concluded that the reunification of the motherland is the collective aspiration of all Chinese people, and both sides of the strait should work together to ensure the long-term prosperity of the Chinese nation.

The Research Center for Cross-Strait Relations sponsored the seminar, which was organized by the Sichuan Cross-Strait Exchange Promotion Association. During the event, experts and scholars engaged in in-depth discussions on the two sub-topics of “prospects and road choices for cross-strait relations” and “deepening integration and development and the well-being of compatriots.”

