2023 Service Trade Fair Summit Forum Highlights Digital Trade, E-commerce, and Industry Trends

2023 Service Trade Fair Summit Forum Highlights Digital Trade and E-Commerce Development Trends

The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services, currently being held in Beijing, has become a platform for various parties to observe cutting-edge trends and foster communication, cooperation, and exchange. This year’s fair features 10 summit forums and 102 special forums, covering a range of topics such as digital trade, e-commerce, intellectual property protection, and new formats of cultural tourism. Several important reports have also been released during the event.

One of the notable reports is the “China Service Trade Development Report 2022,” unveiled at the Service Trade Development Summit Forum. According to the report, China‘s service import and export has reached a record high, ranking second in the world for nine consecutive years. The report also highlights the continuous improvement in the international competitiveness of China‘s service trade, with digital service exports accounting for nearly 50% of total service exports. Additionally, the report emphasizes the steady expansion of offshore service outsourcing, showcasing the effectiveness of China‘s transformation and upgrading efforts. Bi Shunjie, Ernst & Young’s Greater China business leader, expressed confidence in China‘s future service trade, stating that it will increasingly occupy an important position globally.

The revolution of digital technology has had a significant impact on the development of trade in services. The 2023 China E-Commerce Conference, one of the summit forums at the fair, explored the theme of “Integration of Digital Reality and Digital Intelligence Innovation.” Representatives from partner countries of the “Silk Road E-commerce” initiative discussed cooperation and the sharing of experiences in various e-commerce-related fields. The conference also hosted the awarding ceremony for the new national e-commerce demonstration base. With the addition of the 2023 bases, the total number of national e-commerce demonstration bases in China has reached 170. Ramiro Aldoki, Deputy Secretary of State for Multilateral and Bilateral Economic Negotiations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship of Argentina, emphasized the potential of e-commerce to create more opportunities and inclusivity in international trade.

Service trade, characterized by its green and low-carbon nature, knowledge-intensive operations, high added value, and strong spillover effects, plays a crucial role in a country’s high-quality development. The “Global Service Trade Green Development Trend Report 2023” was presented during the fair, analyzing the green development trends and future prospects of global service trade. Mauritius Maury, New Zealand’s ambassador to China, praised China‘s role in international services and the greening of international trade. He called for increased global participation in environmental protection, emphasizing the importance of service trade, with China playing a vital role as a large trading nation.

The Second International Meteorological and Economic Summit Forum, another significant event at the fair, released various important achievements, including the “Belt and Road” climate research report. Xu Xiaofeng, president of the China Meteorological Service Association, acknowledged the crucial link between meteorology and renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. China has made significant advancements in new energy development, and the meteorological department has played an important role in identifying suitable locations for wind and solar resources.

With the global tourism industry experiencing a comprehensive recovery and strong growth, the 2023 World Tourism Cooperation and Development Conference presented the “World Tourism Cities Development Report 2022.” The report analyzed 100 sample cities worldwide based on criteria such as city popularity, industrial prosperity, urban wisdom, tourism safety, economic contribution, and tourist satisfaction. Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ranked among the top 20 cities for the development of world tourism cities in 2022. Zhang Wei, deputy director of the International Trade and Economic Cooperation Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce, emphasized that the Service Trade Fair demonstrated China‘s achievements in opening up the service industry, international cooperation, and the innovation and promotion of China‘s service trade.

The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services serves as a crucial event that showcases China‘s dedication to expanding its global presence and achieving high-quality development in the service industry. It also fosters international cooperation and innovation, driving the growth of China‘s service trade sector.

