Tianjin North News:Yesterday, the reporter learned from China National Railway Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as China Railway Group) that the 2023 Spring Festival Railway Transport will start on January 7, 2023 and end on February 15, 2023. Starting today, the train tickets for the 2023 Spring Festival Transport will begin. sale.

New Year’s Eve tickets can be purchased on January 7 next year

According to the past travel rules, the train tickets for the three days before the Spring Festival are the most sought-after, that is, January 19, 2023 (the twenty-eighth day of the twelfth lunar month), January 20 (the twenty-ninth day of the twelfth lunar month) and January 21 (New Year’s Eve). According to the current 15-day train ticket pre-sale period of the railway department, the tickets for these three days will be on sale on January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2023 respectively.

The starting time of online ticket sales at different railway stations is different. According to the announcement on the railway 12306 website, at present, the major railway stations in our city start selling at 13:00 at Tianjin South Railway Station, 15:00 at Tianjin Railway Station, Tianjin West Railway Station, and Tianjin North Railway Station, and at Binhai Station, Binhai West Station, and Binhai North Station. 16:00. For the more popular train tickets, if passengers fail to purchase them in the first time, they can try to use the “Alternate Ticket Purchase Service” function on the railway 12306 website or mobile client. When using this service, each user can submit 2 standby orders, and each order can add 2 adjacent boarding dates with the same destination station (can be different stations in the same city), and each boarding date can be Add 5 different “train + seat” combination requirements.

Children’s tickets will be subject to real-name registration and preferential standards will be divided according to age

According to the information recently released by China National Railway Group’s Sina official Weibo, the new version of the “Regulations for Railway Passenger Transport” will come into effect on January 1, 2023. At that time, children’s tickets will no longer be based on height, and children’s discount tickets and children’s free rides with a boarding date on or after January 1, 2023 will be managed under the real-name system, and the preferential standards will be divided by age.

For children traveling with adults, those who are over 6 years old and under 14 years old should buy children’s discount tickets; those over 14 years old should buy full-price tickets. Each ticket-holding adult passenger can take one child under the age of 6 who does not occupy a seat alone on the bus for free. If there is more than one child, the excess number should purchase a child discount ticket. Children’s ages are calculated on the date of travel.

In addition, when a passenger brings a child traveling for free, he or she should declare to the railway transportation company in advance when purchasing the ticket (it can be operated on the railway 12306 website and App), and the valid ID card used for the child traveling free of charge when purchasing the ticket shall be used for his or her ride certificate.