2023 Summer Box Office Surpasses 11 Billion as “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” Emerges as Dark Horse

Title: 2023 Summer Box Office Surpasses 11 Billion Yuan with “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” Emerging as the Biggest Surprise

Date: [Date]

As per the data from Maoyan Professional Edition, the total box office earnings in the 2023 summer season, including pre-sales, have surpassed 11 billion yuan as of 9:00 p.m. today.

Considered an important period for the domestic film market, industry insiders predict that this year’s summer box office numbers are expected to exceed the peak seen in 2019.

An animated film, “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an,” has emerged as the highest-rated film in the 2023 summer lineup, with its Douban score rising from 8.0 to 8.2. The film has proven to be the dark horse of the season, captivating audiences with its unique story.

Produced by Chasing Light Animation and directed by Xie Junwei and Zou Jing, “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” portrays the past events leading to the acquaintance of renowned poets Gao Shi and Li Bai. The film delves into the turbulent period of the Tang Dynasty, encompassing the chaos brought about by the Anshi Rebellion in Chang’an.

What sets “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” apart is its inclusion of 48 Tang poems. The producers have carefully selected these poems, ensuring their familiarity to the audience in order to evoke immediate recognition and appreciation.

The remarkable success of “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” has contributed significantly to the overall box office earnings for the 2023 summer season. With its unexpected triumph, the film has paved the way for more surprises in the industry.

The buzz around the film has generated excitement among moviegoers and reignited their love for animated storytelling. Audiences can’t help but anticipate the film’s impact on the remaining summer box office numbers as it continues its run in cinemas across the country.

With the summer box office already surpassing the 11 billion yuan mark, the film industry is optimistic about breaking previous records and establishing a new peak for summer blockbusters in China.

Original title: In 2023, the summer box office will break 11 billion! “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” ranks in the top 30% and the biggest dark horse.

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

