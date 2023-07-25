Home » 2023 Summer Box Office Surpasses 11 Billion as “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” Emerges as Dark Horse
News

2023 Summer Box Office Surpasses 11 Billion as “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” Emerges as Dark Horse

by admin

Title: 2023 Summer Box Office Surpasses 11 Billion Yuan with “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” Emerging as the Biggest Surprise

Date: [Date]

As per the data from Maoyan Professional Edition, the total box office earnings in the 2023 summer season, including pre-sales, have surpassed 11 billion yuan as of 9:00 p.m. today.

Considered an important period for the domestic film market, industry insiders predict that this year’s summer box office numbers are expected to exceed the peak seen in 2019.

An animated film, “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an,” has emerged as the highest-rated film in the 2023 summer lineup, with its Douban score rising from 8.0 to 8.2. The film has proven to be the dark horse of the season, captivating audiences with its unique story.

Produced by Chasing Light Animation and directed by Xie Junwei and Zou Jing, “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” portrays the past events leading to the acquaintance of renowned poets Gao Shi and Li Bai. The film delves into the turbulent period of the Tang Dynasty, encompassing the chaos brought about by the Anshi Rebellion in Chang’an.

What sets “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” apart is its inclusion of 48 Tang poems. The producers have carefully selected these poems, ensuring their familiarity to the audience in order to evoke immediate recognition and appreciation.

The remarkable success of “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” has contributed significantly to the overall box office earnings for the 2023 summer season. With its unexpected triumph, the film has paved the way for more surprises in the industry.

The buzz around the film has generated excitement among moviegoers and reignited their love for animated storytelling. Audiences can’t help but anticipate the film’s impact on the remaining summer box office numbers as it continues its run in cinemas across the country.

See also  + Europe, Bonino: "Go and vote, on 25 September sovereign Italy clashes with the one that wants an open society"

With the summer box office already surpassing the 11 billion yuan mark, the film industry is optimistic about breaking previous records and establishing a new peak for summer blockbusters in China.

Original title: In 2023, the summer box office will break 11 billion! “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” ranks in the top 30% and the biggest dark horse.

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

Exchange: Mayor Westphal on a summer tour at...

World Bank Group program for the recruitment of...

Arsonist Sets Fire to 100-Year-Old Masonic Temple in...

OeNB: Less credit for private individuals and companies

Uvira: ghost town day to protest against the...

Bogotá: work begins on the viaduct of the...

Strengthening Safe Production in Summer: Tongxiang Law Enforcement...

Questionable real estate deals: Municipal association chief Riedl...

Open call to assign ethnic community radio stations

Reform of the national youth games – physical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy