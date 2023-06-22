2023 summer vacation season advances in Santa Marta

The Santa Marta Hotel and Tourist Association has high expectations for these mid-year vacations.

The second festive bridge of the month of June called “Sacred Heart of Jesus”, which began from Friday the 16th to Monday the 19th of June, yielded an average hotel occupancy rate of 75%, exceeding by 3% the past the “Corpus Christi” bridge, According to the preliminary information of the hotel offer affiliated with Cotelco Magdalena supplied in the Hotel Information System “SIH”; taking into account that the A and B calendar schools, as well as the country’s universities, are on vacation and the payment of bonuses and salaries, are the reasons that motivate tourists to enjoy Leisure, Sun and Beach Tourism and makes this season one of the most important for the hotel and tourism sector of the city.

The reservations that were made effective in the Hotels affiliated with the Hotel and Tourism Guild of the city, they went in the southern corridorwhich are the sectors of Bello Horizonte, Pozos Colorados and Don Jacafollowed by the hotels of ElRodadero, Historic Center and Bellavista sector, Taganga and the Nature sector that covers the path to the River Don Diego and Minca.

According to information from the same bridge of the “Sacred Heart of Jesus” of the Friday June 24 to Monday June 27, 2022, hotel occupancy was 76.2%, surpassing this year by 1.2%, highlighting that the festive bridges corresponding to each of these months, are the ones with the highest number of influx of visitors in our destination, with the beginning of the summer holidays.

Currently the airlines that are operating in the city are Avianca, Wingo and Latam, con Domestic flights from Bogotá, Cali and Rionegro and international Copa Airlines and Avianca coming from Panama and Miamiwhich have mobilized 39,528 passengers to this destination from Friday June 9 to Monday June 19, according to information provided by Aeropuertos de Orientes, concessionaire of the International Airport Simon Bolivar of Santa Marta.

Nevertheless, more than 110,000 tourists will arrive this season in the city by land, with regional tourism, coming from cities like Barranquilla, neighboring municipalities, the department of Cesar, Bolívar, Santanderes and Bogotásince in addition to the holidays, events will be held in the city such as the South American Beach Games, take place from July 14 to 21 and Fiestas Del Mar from Wednesday 26 to Monday 31 Julywith the organization of the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, which will help the arrival of more tourists to the destination.

However, the months of July and August will have high hotel occupancy, but the long weekend with the highest occupancy and visitors in Santa Marta will be from Friday, June 30 to Monday, July 3.

According to Omar García, executive president of Cotelco Magdalena Chapter He says that the estimate that is available is that the number of visitors in this mid-year season may exceed 355,000 people. among tourists who will arrive at formal accommodation establishments with the National Tourism Registry (RNT), such as those who stay in apartments, cabins and where family and friends.

“As the hotel and tourism union of the city, we insist on the importance of using tourist services with formal tourist service providers and require the RNT, also, to use boats authorized by the competent authorities.

Our union will continue to work jointly with the authorities in order to carry out the challenges for this season,” he said.

