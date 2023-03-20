2023 “Suxin Consumption Spring Benefits Jiangsu” and Wuxi “Taihu Lake Shopping Festival” kick off wonderfully

Fang Wei, Huang Lan, Zhao Jianjun attended the launching ceremony

Create a feast of consumption carnival and set off an open spring wave of Tesco. On the evening of March 19, the launching ceremony of 2023 “Su Xin Consumption · Spring Benefits Jiangsu” and Wuxi “Taihu Lake Shopping Festival” was held in Yingyue Lake Park, Xishan District, our city. Vice Governor Fang Wei, Deputy Secretary-General of the Provincial Government Huang Lan, Mayor Zhao Jianjun, Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Commerce in Nanjing Li Danghui, Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Commerce Jiang Xin, Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Finance Xu Honglin, Deputy Mayors Zhang Lijun, Zhou Wendong, and Lu Min attended and jointly launched the event, and more than 40 million yuan of Taihu Shopping Festival Huimin consumer coupons were distributed. Chen Shoubin, secretary-general of the municipal government, participated in the event.

Unleash consumption potential, enrich activities and enjoy endless shopping. The series of consumption-promoting themed activities of “Suxin Consumption Spring Benefits Jiangsu” launched in Xi this time is a major event organized by the Provincial Department of Commerce in the whole province. The activity adheres to the linkage of “provinces, cities and counties, governments, banks and enterprises, domestic and foreign trade, and online and offline”, seizes opportunities such as product season changes, home renovations, and tourist seasons from March to May, and holds a series of distinctive spring consumption promotion activities to continuously improve “Su Xin Consumption” brand influence. During the event, more than 1,400 consumption promotion activities will be carried out in total, 120 million yuan of consumer coupons and 35 million yuan of digital RMB red envelopes will be issued, and 5 provincial-level key activities will be launched, as well as “one city, one theme” consumption promotion activities in 13 districted cities , to bring real consumption discounts to the citizens.

After years of careful creation, innovation and upgrading, the Taihu Lake Shopping Festival has become an important functional platform and a major landmark event for our city to create an international consumption center city, promote consumption and benefit people’s livelihood. This year’s Taihu Lake Shopping Festival, as an important part of the “Su Xin Consumption Spring Benefits Jiangsu” consumption promotion theme series, will adhere to “policy + activities”, strengthen digital empowerment, deepen the deep integration of culture, business, tourism, sports and agriculture, and build a “349+ The N” activity framework focuses on the three major consumption hotspots of housing improvement, new energy vehicles, and elderly care services, and strives to create a number of new consumption formats, new models, and new scenarios. At the same time, around 9 important festivals such as the cherry blossom season and the “May 1st” holiday, four seasons of “one season, one theme” consumption activities will be held well, and N unique activities will be launched to provide consumers with increasingly diverse and high-quality products. consumption experience.

The three new consumer policies were issued together, digital RMB red envelopes were distributed, and smart home application scenarios were promoted… A number of themed activities were highlighted, igniting the passion for consumption. At the launching ceremony, our city issued special policies to promote housing improvement, new energy vehicle consumption, and elderly care service consumption, which will effectively promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market, stabilize bulk consumption such as automobiles and home appliances, and vigorously support the tapping of the potential of elderly care consumption demand. “Xiaodu Technology is accelerating the promotion of smart products in the whole house in Wuxi. I hope everyone can fully experience the convenience and charm that technology brings to life.” Zhong Lei, vice president of Xiaodu Technology, enthusiastically promoted the application of digital life scenarios and announced the distribution of 5 million yuan Xiaodu Exclusive red envelopes for smart homes to help upgrade consumption. The issuance of Huimin consumer coupons is the most anticipated link of the public. In addition to continuing to issue a total of 13 million yuan of Huimin consumer coupons at the municipal level this year, Xishan, Liangxi, Economic Development and other sectors will also issue consumer coupons in the form of digital renminbi. , The entire amount of Huimin consumer coupons exceeds 40 million yuan.

The event site also released the key activities of “Suxin Consumption · Spring Benefits Jiangsu” and the Taihu Lake Shopping Festival, the list of the first 16 “Model Communities of a Quarter-of-A-Mill Convenience Living Circle” in our city, the Taihu Lake Shopping Festival’s “Enjoy the New Year” favorite ten The results of the New Year’s Eve dinner, the top ten most popular shopping districts, and the most popular ten bowls of noodles were awarded to the winning companies in the provincial and municipal sales competition season last year, and the “Enjoy the New Year” benefiting consumer coupons were drawn Winners list.

That night, the Yingyue Lake was brightly lit and full of people. The event guests also watched the “Hua Cai · Reflecting the Moon” light show together with the citizens, and came to the live broadcast room of Taihu Shopping Festival, Xiaodu Whole House Smart Home Experience Hall, Digital RMB Experience Hall, “Spring Reflecting the Moon · Xi You Wonderful” market Participate in interactive experiences in front of special consumption experience booths such as shopping malls and new energy auto shows, feel the fun brought by immersive consumption, and share a diverse and integrated consumption feast of “food, accommodation, travel, shopping and entertainment“. (Wang Yidi)