2023 Taipei Badminton Open, Ode “Yu”, you support the Taiwan competition together- Business Times

Oude Group, which has been promoting social welfare for a long time, has supported many badminton games with practical actions in 2023 after the “Bailin Project” planted trees to protect the earth, and the “Baiyue Project” built “Happy Libraries” for rural schools Events, from Junior Cup, Junior Cup to youth competition, sponsor the development of grassroots badminton sports in Taiwan, hoping to cultivate more outstanding top players. Chairman Chen Guodu was invited to participate in the “YONEX 2023 Taipei Badminton Open” on June 1 ”At the press conference for the launch of the event, accepting the thank you trophy from the conference.

Oude “Yu” you cheer together, Chairman Chen Guodu (first from right), who was invited to participate in the “Competition Launch Press Conference”, accepted the thank you trophy from the conference.Picture/provided by the operator

“YONEX 2023 Taipei Badminton Open” will be held during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday from June 20th to 25th. It will be held at the Tianmu Gymnasium of Taipei City University. The lineup is strong, with 24 countries including Malaysia, India, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia. About 282 players signed up for the competition.

The artist Guo Ziqian (left) who was invited to lead the young badminton players to take the oath to gather strength and Chen Guodu (right), the chairman of the Ode Group, happily took a group photo.Picture/provided by the operator

This year is the first stop in Asia for the BWF Super300 level in the Paris Olympic points competition, creating the strongest lineup in Taipei. Men’s singles players include Kodai Naraoka from Japan (ranked 3rd in the world), Prannoi from India (ranked 9th in the world), and Hong Kong The first brother Wu Jialang, and the world‘s No. 7 Malaysian Mixed Doubles – Wu Xunhua/Lai Jiemin, Men’s Doubles Wang Yaoxin/Zhang Yuyu (World No. 8)…etc. The world‘s top badminton players. The Taiwanese home team will be led by Tai Ziying, the first brother Zhou Tiancheng, Wang Qilin/Li Yang, Lu Jingyao/Yang Bohan, Xu Wenqi, etc., to defend the home court with all their strength and fight for the 2024 Paris Olympics!

Chen Guodu, Chairman of Oude Group (first from the left in the back row), Zhang Guozuo, Chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association (first from the right in the back row), and the young badminton players from Minquan Guoxiao happily took a group photo.Picture/provided by the operator

The “Press Conference for the Launch of the Games” was attended by distinguished guests, including Lin Hongdao, chairman of the Chinese Olympic Games, Lin Zhehong, deputy director of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Education, and Cai Peilin, deputy director of the Sports Bureau of the Taipei City Government. Zhang Guozuo, chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, first delivered a speech to thank all the sponsors for their participation in the grand event.

Oude Furniture, which does not fall behind in public welfare and fulfills its social corporate responsibilities, also supports the badminton competition with practical actions. Chairman Chen Guodu, who was present at the scene, not only took a group photo with the young badminton player of Minquan Guo and the artist Guo Ziqian who led the pledge , in order to give back to old customers, we will entertain Oude VIPs for free to watch exciting events together. We started to sign up on June 1, and we received a warm response, Oude “Yu”, please come on together.