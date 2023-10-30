2023 World Youth Development Forum: Uniting Youth for Global Innovation and Action

2023 World Youth Development Forum Opens in Beijing

Beijing, October 30 – The 2023 World Youth Development Forum officially opened today in Beijing. The event was attended by Luosang Jiangcun, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, who delivered a keynote speech during the opening ceremony.

During his speech, Jiangcun highlighted that last year, President Xi Jinping announced that China would host the World Youth Development Forum and initiate the Global Youth Development Action Plan. President Xi sent a letter of congratulations to the first forum, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation among the world‘s youth. Jiangcun emphasized that the youth are not only the future of China but also the future of the world. China is committed to working with other countries to empower young people and enable them to take on the responsibilities of global development.

The theme of this year’s forum is “Youth United Action, Innovation Drives Development”, and it is jointly hosted by the All-China Youth Federation and the Organizing Committee of the World Youth Development Forum. The event brought together approximately 2,000 young leaders from China and other countries, who participated both online and offline. In addition to the discussions and presentations, a Global Youth Development Action Plan Expo will be held to showcase 100 exemplary projects.

The World Youth Development Forum serves as a platform for young leaders to exchange ideas and explore innovative solutions to global challenges. It aims to empower young people with the necessary skills and knowledge to contribute to global development and promote unity and collaboration among the youth of different nations.

The opening of the forum marks an important milestone in China‘s commitment to youth development. It provides an opportunity for young leaders to connect, collaborate, and contribute to shaping a better future for all. With the support and participation of young people from around the world, the World Youth Development Forum is poised to make a significant impact on global youth development.

