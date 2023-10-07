2023 would close as the safest year in the history of El Salvador

If the downward trend in homicide cases continues, El Salvador would close 2023 as the safest year in the country’s recent history. Proof of this is that September ended with a daily average of 0.36 deaths due to violence.

Recently, it emerged that the average homicide rate in the country is 2.3 per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure completely different from the daily average in 2014 and 2016, in which 15 Salvadorans died in the hands of criminals.

With the implementation of the Territorial Control Plan in mid-2019, murders began to decrease, then the Exception Regime began to be implemented, which has made the country the safest in Latin America, after being the most homicidal nation in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

