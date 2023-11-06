2023 Year Ends: Breaking Australian Casino News & WorldWide Occasion

Gambling is a significant issue in Australia, with the highest gambling rates globally. In 2021-22, Australians lost $24.9 billion to gambling, and NSW gamblers lost a record $3.9 billion on pokies in H1 2023. The online gambling market is booming and is expected to reach $10.3 billion in 2023, growing to $13.45 billion by 2027. Here is breaking online gambling news from the Australian gambling market in 2023.

A selection of breaking casino news was collected and prepared by the PokiesLAB website – the popular gambling hub with reviews of the best online casinos in Australia.

Apollo Mulling Bid for IGT’s Gaming Unit, Sending Stock Soaring

Apollo Global Management is considering bidding for International Game Technology’s global gaming division worth $4-5 billion. IGT’s most profitable segment is its lottery business, accounting for 75% of earnings. Selling its global gaming and PlayDigital units could simplify IGT’s investment thesis and make its shares more appealing to a broader range of investors. A buyer could acquire IGT’s slot machine business at a discounted price compared to its current valuation.

BetMGM Brings Popular Buffalo Slots to New Jersey Internet Casino

BetMGM has become the 1st online casino operator to offer Aristocrat’s popular free Buffalo slot machines game in New Jersey. It plans to add games to its iGaming places in Pennsylvania & Michigan. Buffalo slots online with 95% RTP and low variance for hitting big jackpots are popular in offline casinos across the US.

The launch of Buffalo on BetMGM’s iGaming platform, as one of the breaking casino news today

The launch of Buffalo on BetMGM’s iGaming platform is relevant because the industry is content-centric. The iGaming boom proves that makers of popular slot titles have great value. Only 6 states currently allow online casinos, which is expected to grow as states look for new ways to make money. iGaming is more profitable than sports betting, & online casinos attract customers.

IGT & PlayAGS Could Be Star Slots Stocks

Analyst Chad Beynon of Macquarie has identified IGT & PlayAGS as 2 potential star slots stocks in 2023. Both companies take advantage of Las Vegas & casino visitation trends. IGT is the world’s largest lottery operator and benefits from solid underlying demand. Management highlighted the resiliency of its lottery business and did not expect a huge impact in its recession.

PlayAGS is a small-cap gaming name already up nearly 38% year to date.

Beynon sees more upside potential and targets $11 per share, implying a 57.14% upside from current levels.

Jackpot Frenzy at Caesars Palace & Harrah’s: Multiple Winners Take Home Big Prizes

2 Caesars Palace Las Vegas visitors won big on slot machines & video poker. One Caesars Palace player had won $489,649 on a Blue, Red, & White slot machine. Another Caesars Palace player won $240,000 playing video poker.

A Caesars Entertainment property has seen at least 7 jackpot winners in the past month. Rams running back Rivers wins $514K at 3 Card Poker.

Curtis Rodgers, a British Columbia, Canada visitor, won $363,128 at Harrah’s Las Vegas Casino playing Ultimate Texas hold ’em poker.

An Arizona man won $128,752 playing Party Jack blackjack at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada.

Everi Acquired Video King Assets for $59M, Deal Expected to Be Immediately Accretive

Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) acquired Video King’s assets for $59M, boosting cash flow and adjusted EBITDA immediately. The deal includes most of Video King’s assets and is expected to close in 60 days. Video King generated over $25M in revenue in 2022 and has an installed base of over 50K portable electronic bingo tablets.

Everi captures incremental EBITDA for each Video King device by incorporating its proprietary content.

B. Riley analyst believes Everi’s acquisition of Video King could pay dividends over the long term.

MGM Resorts Acquires Push Gaming, Strengthening its iGaming Portfolio

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) acquired Push Gaming Holding Limited and its subsidiaries, adding 30+ online slots to its iGaming offerings. It’s LeoVegas’ 1st acquisition since MGM’s purchase last year’s purchase. Push Gaming has 135+ employees in 5 countries & supplies 200+ operators (e.g., 888 Casino, Coolbet, Betsson, 32 Red, Entain, and LeoVegas). Its games are available in 25+ languages & support 25+ cryptocurrencies. An acquisition deal will close by the end of 2023, and no financial details have been disclosed yet.

IGT Secures Wheel of Fortune Licensing Rights for 10 Years

IGT has secured the Wheel of Fortune brand rights for casino, lottery, and iLottery games in a 10-year deal with Sony Pictures Television, starting from January 2025. These slots have paid over $3.5 billion in jackpots and made over 1,100 players millionaires since 1996. IGT’s 10-year extension of the licensing rights is a significant win for the company, as it gives them access to a successful and valuable brand.

IGT Price Target Raised to $38 on Potential Spin-Offs

IGT is exploring strategic options for its gaming and PlayDigital units, including a possible sale. A Stifel analyst maintained a “buy” rating on IGT with a raised price target of $38, implying a 25% upside. IGT’s lottery business sold non-core assets, saving $210+ million and streamlining its gaming business.

A spin-off of IGT’s global gaming & PlayDigital units could unlock significant value for shareholders. The lottery business is highly profitable and could get more credit in the investment community if it were a standalone entity.Global gaming unit is improving a variety of suitors.

<h2>Aruze Gaming to Close Las Vegas Office, Lay Off 100 Workers<h2>

Nevada’s unemployment rate of 5.4%, well above the national average, was the highest at the end of May 2023. Aruze Gaming, a slot machine developer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, owes over $20 million to secured creditors and is closing its Las Vegas headquarters in August, causing the layoff of 100 employees. Its US clients include BetMGM, Seminole Tribe of Florida, and Hard Rock International. Its sole shareholder is Kazuo Okada, a former investor in Wynn Resorts. It faces several challenges, including legal disputes, job losses, and bankruptcy proceedings, so investors should be cautious.

Aristocrat Leisure Could Pursue Digital Acquisitions

As breaking Australian casino news writes, Aristocrat may pursue acquisitions to strengthen its digital business or gain market share. It has a strong balance sheet and a 20% share of the US slot market. Its digital business contributed 46% of revenue last year. It attempted to acquire Playtech for $2.84 billion in 2021 and has a higher credit rating than its competitors. Aristocrat Leisure’s digital business includes social gaming and real-money gaming. Its land-based slot machine business is its core business. Aristocrat Leisure’s credit rating is “BBB-” with a stable outlook.

Casino winners: $1.25M at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, $140K at Live! Pittsburgh

On August 13, a player won 1.25 million dollars at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. A player was about to leave the casino for a day when she decided to put one more bill into Dollar Storm – Ninja Moon machine. Daniel Johnson and his wife Janice, a couple from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, won $140,795 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh on July 29. Light & Wonder to reunite with SciPlay in an all-cash deal worth $22.95 per share.

Atlantic City Slot Machine Winner Won $1.26M

A Texas player won $1.26 million on a Wheel of Fortune 4D slot machine at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, the biggest jackpot at the hotel this year. It was the first jackpot over $1 million since September 2021. The casino opened in 1978 and has over 1,300 slot machines and table games.

Michigan man wins $727,270 on Light & Wonder slot , Palace Station guest wins $9,999.99 on WGS slot.

, Palace Station guest wins These big wins at Resorts Casino Hotel, Gun Lake Casino, Palace Station Hotel, & Orleans Hotel & Casino show that casinos are a popular destination for gamblers.

Resorts Casino Hotel winner is a mystery player from Texas. Gun Lake Casino winner is a Michigan man named John. The Palace Station Hotel & Casino winner is an unnamed player.

The Orleans Hotel & Casino winner is a mystery player.

IGT Stock Undervalued Despite Strong Lottery Business, Analyst Says

IGT’s lottery business is its biggest profit driver and is undervalued compared to similar assets. It is taking steps to make its investment thesis more appealing. It is exploring strategic options for its global gaming & PlayDigital units. IGT’s digital & gaming segments are performing well. Investors might find significantly better probabilities with shares of IGT.

Racecar Driver Wins Million Dollar Jackpot at Caesars Palace

Racecar driver Christy Georges-Barnett has won over 300 races & 35 titles, including a world record for the fastest woman in NASCAR in 2007. She made history in 2010 as the first woman to win a U.M.P. DirtCar national championship. At 63, she still races for the US Racing Association and recently turned $25 into $1.184 million at Caesars Palace.

Christy Georges-Barnett won over $1 million on a Las Vegas

Georges-Barnett’s win shows that anyone can win big at a casino, no matter who they are. Casinos are still a popular destination for gamblers, and there is still potential to win big. Her husband, Sherman, supported her to win the jackpot, as they write in world casino news today. Caesars Palace shared a video of a win on TikTok. Another guest at Caesars Palace won a $1 million slot jackpot earlier this year.

Slot Machine Stocks Could Generate Upside, M&A May Perk Them Up, Analyst Says

Slot machine stocks, IGT and PlayAGS, could see increased mergers and acquisitions activity due to their attractive valuations, according to Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial. Online pokie machines manufacturers are seeing largely stable demand from casino operators. AGS & IGT showed well at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) with new game offerings. PlayAGS has room for growth & IGT has stock-specific catalysts. Consolidation in the pokie machine sector could be poised to pick up, with IGT & Ainsworth open to deals. iGaming & sportsbook operators may move tech in-house, & MGM may buy Entain.

Netflix & Light & Wonder Partner to Bring ‘Squid Game’ Slot Machine to Casinos

Netflix has inked a deal with Light & Wonder, a leading manufacturer and distributor of slot machines, to bring a ‘Squid Game’ branded slot machine to casinos next year. This slot machine will feature adaptations of the series’ most iconic games, such as Green & Red Light, & Tug of War.

Online pokie machine gameplay also features 3 bonus special game rounds inspired by a show. Depending on each casino’s configuration, its jackpot is up to $400,000. Netflix partners with Light & Wonder for 1st US gaming branding deal to expand beyond streaming, access popular TV series, attract new players & boost sales.

Utah Sues TikTok Over Allegedly Addictive ‘Slot Machine’ Algorithms

Utah is suing TikTok for allegedly using addictive slot machine algorithms. The lawsuit claims that this violates Utah Consumer Sales Practices Act & that TikTok Inc. is misrepresenting itself as an independent organization. Utah is suing TikTok for violating consumer protection laws, seeking an injunction and $600K in penalties & restitution. If TikTok violates Utah law, it could face significant fines & penalties. A lawsuit could also damage TikTok’s reputation and make it more difficult for the company to attract new users and advertisers.

Las Vegas Player Wins Over $12 Million on Megabucks Slot

A player won $12,185,766 on a Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine at Excalibur Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas. It’s the 4th time a Megabucks machine has paid out over $1 million this year and 2nd largest Megabucks win in Nevada in 2023. Big jackpot wins in Las Vegas & Biloxi, Mississippi, over the past week include a $355,857.91 win on a Lightning Buffalo Link slot machine at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa and a $105,000 win on a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Red Festival machine at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

Brittany from Texas hit a $643,435 jackpot, write Australia casino news

Las Vegas Airport Slot Machine Pays Out $643K Jackpot to Texas Visitors

A Texan visitor won $643,434 on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Harry Reid International Airport. It’s the third time someone has won over $1 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at an airport in Las Vegas. Airport slots generate about $39.8 million in revenue for the airport each year. Harry Reid Airport has 1430 slot machines that offset costs and generate revenue for the airport.

🚨🚨🚨 Another BIG win at LAS! 🚨🚨🚨

Congrats to Brittany, from Texas, who raked in $643,435.00 playing Wheel of Fortune in the A Gates.

Will YOU be the next winner?! pic.twitter.com/J0L7iH5eN6 — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) September 19, 2023

Casinos Losing Billions Due to Outdated Free Slot Play Systems

Acres Manufacturing agency estimates that the casino industry loses $37.2 billion annually due to outdated casino management systems (CMS). These systems cannot adapt to present-day consumers & cannot improve customer relationships.

Outdated CMS technology can leave casinos vulnerable to exploitation by VIPs & shrewd slots players, who can redeem their free play for more money than the casino makes.Free play provides a valuable prize, so it doesn’t attract, engage, or retain players.Outdated casino technology costs the industry billions each year.

According to Australian online casino news: player from Florida won over $1.6M on a Panda Magic slot

A Player From Las Vegas: Wynn Wins Over $1.6M Jackpot

A mystery slot player from Florida won over $1.6M on a Panda Magic slot machine at Wynn Las Vegas last Friday. A player won $242K playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em Poker at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. Another won $100K playing a Caesars Palace Las Vegas slot machine. A woman won $97K playing a penny slot machine on a bet of $1.76 at Live! Philadelphia Casino & Hotel. A table game player won $1.5M playing Bonus Spin Xtreme progressive tables at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City last month. Casinos remain popular, and investors should consider the industry recovering from COVID-19.

Crown Resorts Fined $450M for Money Laundering Breaches

Crown Resorts, Australia’s largest casino operator, has been fined $450 million for breaching money laundering laws, everyone writes about this in the breaking Australian casino news today. Crown admits its failings & pledges to improve compliance. A crown will pay $450 million in installations over 2 years. He’ll pay $125 million upfront, $125 million within a year, & $200 million in 2 years. He’ll also pay $3.4 million to Austrac for legal costs. Court finds Crown guilty of 546 AML/CTF breaches between 2016 & 2022. He failed to conduct suitable due diligence on 505 high-risk players.

Interesting articles about Australian casino news 2023:

Share this: Facebook

X

