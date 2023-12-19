2025 Colombia calendar with holidays

This is the 2025 calendar for Colombia, which includes holidays for the country.

Holidays in Colombia for the year 2025 correspond to:

Wednesday, January 1: New YearMonday, January 6: Three Kings DayMonday March 24: St. Joseph’s DayThursday April 17: Holy ThursdayFriday April 18: Holy FridayThursday, May 1: Labor DayMonday June 2: Ascension DayMonday June 23: Body of ChristMonday June 30: Saint Peter and Saint Paul DayThursday, August 7: Battle of Boyacá (Colombian Independence)Monday August 18: Assumption of the VirginMonday October 13: Day of raceMonday, November 3: All Saints DayMonday, November 17: Cartagena Independence DayMonday, December 8: Immaculate Conception’s DayThursday, December 25: Christmas

