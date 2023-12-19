Home » 2025 Colombia calendar with holidays
2025 Colombia calendar with holidays

This is the 2025 calendar for Colombia, which includes holidays for the country.

Holidays in Colombia for the year 2025 correspond to:
Wednesday, January 1: New YearMonday, January 6: Three Kings DayMonday March 24: St. Joseph’s DayThursday April 17: Holy ThursdayFriday April 18: Holy FridayThursday, May 1: Labor DayMonday June 2: Ascension DayMonday June 23: Body of ChristMonday June 30: Saint Peter and Saint Paul DayThursday, August 7: Battle of Boyacá (Colombian Independence)Monday August 18: Assumption of the VirginMonday October 13: Day of raceMonday, November 3: All Saints DayMonday, November 17: Cartagena Independence DayMonday, December 8: Immaculate Conception’s DayThursday, December 25: Christmas

