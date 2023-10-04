2030 World Cup in Spain, among others – Bernabéu beckons final

StadiumIt is now clear: As the world football association FIFA announced on Wednesday, the 2030 World Cup will take place in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. But not just there.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the biggest football tournament, three games will take place in Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina. Uruguay hosted the first World Cup in 1930. For the first time, the ball will soon be rolling in six different countries.

The opening game is scheduled to take place in Uruguay in 2030, and two other matches are planned for neighboring countries. The majority of the World Cup is therefore concentrated on the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa. Exciting from Real Madrid’s perspective: the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is set to host the final. In any case, the now resigned president of the Spanish Football Association RFEF, Luis Rubiales, has already confirmed the home of the Royals as the intended stage for the final.

Photo: YouTube/Alecaom

Will anything change after he leaves? Not impossible, but probably rather unlikely. The Bernabéu is almost completely rebuilt and, after the 360-degree video scoreboard was installed, it is a stadium that is unique in Europe and has a lot of history, prestige and owner Real as the most famous club in the world.

In 1982, a World Cup final was played at Concha Espina, Italy defeated Germany 3-1. The renovation of the Camp Nou, which will be even larger with 105,000 seats, will certainly be completed by 2030, but the home of FC Barcelona does not seem to be the first choice.

World Cup 2030: Spain is thinking about these cities and stadiums

Madrid: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium

Barcelona: Camp Nou, RCDE Stadium

Vigo: Balaídos Stadium

La Coruna: Riazor Stadium

Gijon: El Molinón Municipal Stadium

Bilbao: New San Mamés

Saint Sebastian: Royal Arena

Zaragoza: La Romareda Stadium

Valencia: New Mestalla

Murcia: New Condomina Stadium

Sevilla: La Cartuja Stadium

Málaga: The Rose Garden

The Palms: The Gran Canaria Stadium REAL TOTAL supports: All Infos oder straight to steady

