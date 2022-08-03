Listen to the audio version of the article

Guarantee the right to vote for off-site young people. Prepare adequate investments for universities and research, implement serious reforms for education, provide citizens with psychological assistance. And again: present concrete energy programs, invest in sustainable infrastructures and mobility, reform the pension and salary system, protect maternity and paternity and set up guarantee funds for the first home loan.

These are just some of the requests that young people have made to the political class after the resignation of Mario Draghi, expressing the urgency of being listened to and concretely included in the programs of those who compete for Parliament. The privileged channel for submitting requests is social, that virtual world where everything is created and everything is destroyed, in which battles are born, explode and die without really reaching the outside world.

But this time, either for the propaganda period in which everything is voting, or because being always online is part of the political agenda, the initiative managed to reach the parties. It all started – as often happens in these situations – almost by chance, with the hashtag # 20e30 launched from the Aqtr page (Daily updates from the Third Republic), and which in a few days collected the disappointments, frustrations and urgencies of thousands of young. Then came the representations, and from the first timid adhesions of small parties and individual politicians, we moved on to support from the center-left: from Volt to Movimento 5 Stelle, passing through Democratic Party, Action, Italia Viva, Radicali, + Europe, Possible, Article One and the Green and Left Alliance. Up to also winning the attention of the right, with the recent opening of Italy in the center and the accession of Senator Anna Maria Bernini. Evident signs of an initiative that aims to be transversal. “The idea was born as a challenge to all parties,” says Mattia Angeleri, creator of Aqtr. “The provocation we are launching is: who wants to be actively involved in formulating concrete and feasible electoral proposals to protect our generation?”.

At this point, the hope is to see the proposals concretized. «Now that we have had such a wide support», says Angeleri, «phase two is opening up. Attention is not enough, we ask that the parties present concrete and tangible proposals and tell us how they plan to implement them. Precisely for this reason, the 20e30.org site is being launched, where the respective political forces will be able to present them within 5 macro categories: Work and Social Policies, Education and Human Capital, Environment and Energy, Social and Civil Rights, Welfare . The 20e30 team, now disconnected from AQTR, will ensure the ideological transversality of the project: the aim remains to ensure that the adhesions were not just electoral propaganda “.

Twenties and thirties of today represent the electoral basin of tomorrow. A basin that has worrying abstention rates (42.7%, according to Ipsos estimates), which show no signs of improvement. Unless you change course. The “Draghi question” should not be underestimated: the former central banker as prime minister represented, for young people resigned to a policy with no prospects, the possibility of living in a country where future, growth and stability would no longer be chimeras. So much so that staying in Italy without having to emigrate abroad seemed almost possible. Now the party campaign seems to be played out, at least in part, on the “pro” or “against” Draghi poles. And the anger and frustration of the Under 40s become a pull factor (that factor capable of attracting to the polls) to be taken into account.