20th Anniversary Celebration: Honoring the “Eight-Eight Strategy” in Shangcheng District of the Asian Games

Celebrating 20 Years of Success: Shangcheng District’s “Eight-Eight Strategy” Implementation

Hangzhou, China – The Shangcheng District of Hangzhou recently commemorated the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “Eight-Eight Strategy” with a themed calligraphy creation exhibition. Sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Shangcheng District Party Committee and the Federation of Literary and Art Circles of the Shangcheng District, the exhibition showcased 88 calligraphic art masterpieces, symbolizing the district’s remarkable journey of growth and development.

The “Eight-Eight Strategy” was introduced two decades ago, and since then, the Shangcheng District has witnessed a series of transformative changes that have only added to its unique charm and vitality. With 2023 marking the first year of studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, this anniversary holds even greater significance for the district.

Prior to the exhibition, participating calligraphers delved into works such as “88 Strategy” and the Practice of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in Zhejiang” and “Zhejiang Spirit and the 88 Strategy,” immersing themselves in the places General Secretary Xi Jinping had inspected, like Xiaoying Lane, Gaocheng Village, Qinghefang Historic District, and Qianjiang New City. This first-hand experience allowed the calligraphers to gain a deeper understanding of the remarkable achievements of Shangcheng’s economic and social development under the guidance of the “Eight-Eight Strategy,” which they incorporated into their artwork, resulting in thematic masterpieces with profound meanings.

The exhibition aims to engage the cadres and masses more deeply in the “Eight-Eight Strategy” by showcasing premium calligraphy. It also seeks to bolster the confidence and cultural self-assurance of literary and art workers, encouraging them to contribute to the creation of a new culture for the community.

“The calligraphy creation exhibition focuses on gathering high-quality works that eulogize the era,” stated the person in charge of the Shangcheng District Federation of Literary and Art Circles. “It is an organic combination and vivid practice of faithfully implementing the ‘Eight-Eight Strategy’ and committing to inheriting the traditional culture of excellent calligraphy art.”

The exhibition will be open to the public until July 14 and can be visited at the administrative center of Shangcheng District, as well as some streets and communities in the future. This event serves as a testament to the district’s progress and offers an opportunity to reflect on the “Eight-Eight Strategy” and its impact on the development of this model city.

Source: Hangzhou Daily

Author: Reporter Chen Youwang

Editor: Guan Pengwei

