20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closes: Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Han Zheng and Li Zhanshu are not among the Central Committee members

20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closes: Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Han Zheng and Li Zhanshu are not among the Central Committee members

The vacant seat next to Xi Jinping was left after the departure of former CCP leader Hu Jintao, who did not participate in the second half of the agenda of the closing meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The closing meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing on Saturday (October 22). The list of the 20th Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has been announced, and the party constitution has been revised.

According to Xinhua News Agency, there are 205 members of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and 171 alternate members. There are 133 members of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.

Four of the seven standing members of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee did not join the Central Committee and are facing retirement, while the other three remain in office.

Premier Li Keqiang, 67, Li Zhanshu, 72, chairman of the National People’s Congress, Wang Yang, 67, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Vice Premier Han Zheng, 68, are not on the list. This means they will not be able to enter the 20th Politburo. Xi Jinping, 69, Zhao Leji, 65, and Wang Huning, 67, remain among the central committee members.

