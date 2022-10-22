October 22, 2022 at 6:41 am Last updated: 32 minutes ago

image caption, The vacant seat next to Xi Jinping was left after the departure of former CCP leader Hu Jintao, who did not participate in the second half of the agenda of the closing meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The closing meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing on Saturday (October 22). The list of the 20th Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has been announced, and the party constitution has been revised.

According to Xinhua News Agency, there are 205 members of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and 171 alternate members. There are 133 members of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.

Four of the seven standing members of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee did not join the Central Committee and are facing retirement, while the other three remain in office.

Premier Li Keqiang, 67, Li Zhanshu, 72, chairman of the National People's Congress, Wang Yang, 67, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Vice Premier Han Zheng, 68, are not on the list. This means they will not be able to enter the 20th Politburo. Xi Jinping, 69, Zhao Leji, 65, and Wang Huning, 67, remain among the central committee members.

image caption, Current Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (left) is not on the Central Committee.

Before the meeting, Cai Qi, Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Li Qiang, Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, Chen Miner, Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, Li Xi, Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, Ding Xuexiang, Director of the General Office of the Central Committee, and Ying Yong, Deputy Chairman of the Constitution and Law Committee of the National People’s Congress were elected to the Central Committee. They are known by outsiders as the “New Army of the River” or “Xi’s Army” because Xi Jinping promoted these underlings during his tenures in Zhejiang and Shanghai as China‘s leader.

The current vice premier of China, Hu Chunhua, 59, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 69, are still on the list of central committee members.

Bloomberg News released an alert after the list was released, saying that Xi Jinping has officially finalized a third term surrounded by his allies, and that Chinese leaders with whom he has no close ties have stepped down from the leadership.

After the conclusion of the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee on October 23, the new Politburo Standing Committee, the highest authority of the CCP, will meet with Chinese and foreign journalists. The composition of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee is the most eye-catching focus of this meeting.

Hu Jintao leaves early

According to the scene of the closing meeting, Hu Jintao, the 79-year-old former general secretary of the Communist Party of China, and the 80-year-old former premier Wen Jiabao both attended the closing meeting. Wang Qishan, who did not appear at the opening meeting, appeared at the closing meeting.

Multiple media reports said staff were talking to Hu when reporters were allowed into the conference venue. Then Hu Jintao, accompanied by two staff members, left the field, and he did not continue to participate in the second half of the conference. Hu Jintao greeted Xi Jinping as he left the field, and also tapped Li Keqiang’s left shoulder.

image caption, Hu Jintao patted Li Keqiang's left shoulder as he left the field.