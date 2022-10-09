Home News 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Final preparations for revision of party constitution, ranking of presidium become highlights of 7th Plenary Session of 19th CPC Central Committee – BBC News 中文
News

20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Final preparations for revision of party constitution, ranking of presidium become highlights of 7th Plenary Session of 19th CPC Central Committee – BBC News 中文

by admin
20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Final preparations for revision of party constitution, ranking of presidium become highlights of 7th Plenary Session of 19th CPC Central Committee – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/0660/production/_127023610_gettyimages-1241638896.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/0660/production/_127023610_gettyimages-1241638896.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/0660/production/_127023610_gettyimages-1241638896.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/0660/production/_127023610_gettyimages-1241638896.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/0660/production/_127023610_gettyimages-1241638896.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/0660/production/_127023610_gettyimages-1241638896.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/0660/production/_127023610_gettyimages-1241638896.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/0660/production/_127023610_gettyimages-1241638896.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/0660/production/_127023610_gettyimages-1241638896.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/0660/production/_127023610_gettyimages-1241638896.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,AFP via Getty Images

image caption,

A woman stands in front of the party emblem during an exhibition themed on the Chinese Communist Party at the National Museum in Beijing.

On the morning of October 9, the Seventh Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (referred to as the Seventh Plenary Session) was held in Beijing.

In the CCP’s political tradition, a congress is held every five years, with more than 2,300 party representatives and about 200 central committee members.

The more than 200 members of the Central Committee form the Central Committee, also often referred to as the “Party Central Committee”; during their five-year term, they will participate in seven plenary sessions, known as the “First Plenary Session” to the “Seventh Plenary Session”.

The content of each plenary session has gradually formed a convention. The seventh plenary session of the 19th Central Committee held on Sunday (9th) is the last plenary session of the Central Committee of the Central Committee in the past five years. The first National Congress of the Communist Party of China (the “Twenty National Congress”) is held about a week before and after the final preparation of documents and procedures.

You may also like

Former Secretary of Wang Qishan and former President...

Coronavirus latest news. Today 34,444 new cases and...

The last railway minister of the CCP, Sheng...

In Rome, the commemoration with Mattarella of the...

Treviso, a kiss in Piazza Martiri di Belfiore...

They never activated certified e-mail: 190 nurses suspended...

Rugby Feltre, seventy years lived as in a...

Mattarella: unacceptable deaths at work, technological development not...

5 new confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic infections...

Towards the government, Fitto: “It is possible that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy