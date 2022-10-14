October 13, 2022

image source,Getty Images

In 2012, Xi Jinping became the general secretary of the Communist Party of China, and China’s economy has gradually entered the “Xi era”. Before him, in the 1990s, Premier Zhu Rongji “walked the minefield”, reformed state-owned enterprises and shaped the market economy, creating a new track for China’s development; During the reigns of Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao, China’s economy moved forward along this track, quadrupling its size.

Looking back at the last decade, it seems to be a success in terms of numbers, with GDP more than doubling; but the Sino-US trade war, technology war, and even a global epidemic have brought China a century of challenges.

In October this year, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held. Taking this opportunity, the BBC interviewed experts in Chinese, hoping to use four commodities to go deep into the details of economic development, understand the past ten years, and get a glimpse of the future.

Cell Phones: The Pros and Cons of Manufacturing

Positive: “World Factory” and the Internet Tide

“Mobile phones can best represent China’s economy in the past decade.” Zhuang Tailiang, an associate professor at the Department of Economics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, believes that it is a product of a highly globalized economy. For example, an iPhone, developed in the United States, provided by South Korea for the screen, Japan for the camera, Taiwan for the chip, and finally assembled in China, and then sent to all parts of the world.

Small mobile phones contain the secret code of China’s wealth. In 1994, the then Chinese Vice Premier Zhu Rongji abolished the dual-track exchange rate system (the difference between the two was more than 30%).

Seven years later, China joined the WTO and fully entered the world trade system. Over the years since then, the “world’s factory” has flourished. At its peak in 2016, China produced 74% of the world’s mobile phones, representing “Made in China”.

image source,Getty Images

The mobile Internet attached to mobile phones has also undergone earth-shaking changes. In the past decade, thanks to the development of 3G and 4G and the popularization of smartphones, the tide of mobile Internet has emerged.

“It has profoundly changed the way Chinese people live,” said Zhuang Tailiang. Ten years ago, many Chinese didn’t even have a bank account, but now more than one billion people have rapidly achieved financial penetration.

Open a Chinese mobile phone, and behind each app are almost hundreds of billions of large companies – Didi Chuxing, WeChat, Taobao, JD.com, Meituan, and so on.

The speed at which these companies have risen is even more staggering. Pinduoduo went public in the United States three years after its establishment, with a valuation of more than 150 billion yuan; it took only 27 months for Qutoutiao to go public.

These wealth stories, while crazy, are not new to China. Beginning in 1978, China broke free from the shackles of the planned economy – from “Xiaogang Village” to “Shenzhen Special Economic Zone”, the impact and breakthrough of the old order has continuously won the dividends of the times for China.

oppositeface: laborrightand environmental costs

There are tides, and there are tides.

Smartphones have been in the ascendant to gradually shrinking. It also happened in the past ten years. After reaching a peak of 522 million units in 2015, China’s smartphone shipments gradually declined. In 2022, it is expected to shrink to the level of ten years ago.

If you calculate carefully, Chinese-made mobile phones can’t make much money. Taking the iPhone 7 as an example, according to the statistics of IHS Markit, for every iPhone sold, Apple’s gross profit reaches US$283, US and Japanese suppliers get US$68, Taiwan US$48, and China as an assembly plant can only get 8.46 US dollars. Dollar. Even this profit, many of which have been transferred to Vietnam and India after the Sino-US trade war.

Mobile phones are already considered “high-end” products made in China. More traditional manufacturing industries have thinner profits and more extensive models, which bring a heavier environmental burden.

At noon on September 30, 2014, 24-year-old Foxconn worker Xu Lizhi jumped from the 17th floor and took his own life. His departure reminded the world that the young people who assemble mobile phones on the assembly line are not in a good situation.

Xu Lizhi is also a poet, and he describes his youth like this – “Watching it in your arms / being polished, stamped, polished day and night…” His verses remind policymakers that although the economy is taking off, low-level repetitive labor , not only fails to build a great economy, but also consumes young souls.

At 0:00 on the second day after Xu Lizhi’s death, the Sina Weibo that he had set up was posted regularly, with only four words – “a new day”. This Weibo is still visited from time to time to this day, leaving only a few words.

image source,Getty Images
image caption, A negative consequence of economic development is that China once experienced severe smog.

The wealth creation story on the Internet also appears to have fundamentally changed in the past two years.

There is almost no warning. From 2020 to 2021, the antitrust investigation against Internet giants will kick off quite dramatically – Jack Ma “fired” at financial regulators in his public speech, and then Ant Financial was suspended on the eve of its listing. ; Didi’s “first cut and then play” listing in the United States was censored and removed from the shelves within a week, and delisted within half a year; in addition, Ali received a huge fine of 18.2 billion, and Tencent was suspended from issuing game version numbers.

China’s new economy seems to have entered the era of “rebuilding the order” from “destroying barriers”, with supervision replacing reform and becoming the subject word.

However, Zhuang Tailiang reminded that regardless of the Internet, education and training, and real estate, policies must leave room for policy, and management must be managed, but it cannot be killed in one go. This is a lesson from the past decade.

New Energy Vehicles: Pros and Cons of Transformation and Upgrading

Positive: Do less “dirty work”

In May 2015, the Chinese government announced an ambitious industrial upgrading plan, “Made in China 2025,” with the aim of doing less “dirty and tiring” work and more “hard but profitable” work. The plan selects ten fields, all of which are technologically cutting-edge and have great potential, and new energy vehicles are one of them.

Some analysts have estimated that the contribution rate of automobiles to China’s GDP growth has reached 10.41% through the driving effect; and in the process of great changes in the automobile industry, China hopes to become a leader from a follower of Germany, the United States and Japan to overtaking in corners.

On the other hand, there are strategic considerations. Wang Chuanfu, president of Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD, said that 70% of China’s oil is imported, 70% of which must pass through the Strait of Malacca, and 70% of the oil is used in the automotive industry. “These three ‘70%’ will get stuck in our necks and can easily be cut off. One solution is to develop new energy sources and reduce our dependence on oil.”

The method of China’s support is also very direct – subsidies. According to Chinese media estimates, in the past 12 years, the government has subsidized 150 billion yuan to the new energy vehicle industry. The final result is quite remarkable – in 2012, only 12,791 new energy vehicles were sold, and in 2021, the sales exceeded 3.52 million, an increase of more than 270 times. China also became the world’s largest market for new energy vehicles in 2015, and it remains today.

image source,Getty Images

oppositeFace: Impact of the US-China trade war

The industries listed in “Made in China 2025” are more or less supported by government funds and policies. In the eyes of countries that advocate a free economy, this model is unacceptable. Three years after its implementation, the plan has angered a strong opponent, the United States.

In 2018, the then US President Trump passed the “301 Act” to impose high tariffs on Chinese goods, and China was “forced to fight back” immediately. The world’s two largest economies are fighting a century-long trade war.

The United States does not shy away from the reasons. When the second wave of tariffs was imposed in August 2018, the Office of the United States Trade Representative announced 279 tariff items, bluntly saying that they benefited from “Made in China 2025”. Later, at the negotiating table, the United States also put forward conditions, requiring China to stop subsidies and support for “Made in China 2025”.

These tariffs, straddling two large and mutually embedded economies, have not dissipated since the presidential transition and the new crown epidemic.

image source,Getty Images
image caption, Under the influence of the trade war, China's trade with the United States shrank by 11% in the first 11 months of 2019.

Zhuang Tailiang believes that in the past ten years, China has experienced a “big cycle” outside China, that is, when China’s rise has triggered US suppression, and China’s total economic volume has reached two-thirds of the United States, a trade conflict has erupted. It can be said that it is a historical inevitability. rather passive.

“Of course, there are also contingents intertwined with necessity. If it weren’t for Trump, external challenges might not have come so quickly.”

In addition to tariffs, the trade war has continued to escalate and spread in the form of various bans, evolving into a technology war, and even a certain degree of decoupling between China and the United States. For example, when the United States issued a chip ban on Huawei, its mobile phone business shrunk instantly.

“Unfortunately, in the next 10 years, China will fall into the harsh environment of geopolitical games, and it will affect all parties.” Chen Gong, founder of Anbang Think Tank, believes that geopolitics and the accompanying nationalist sentiment may dominate in the future. sexual influence.

Houses: The Pros and Cons of Financial Risk

Positive: Stimulate domestic demand and build cities

“With one commodity representing the past ten years, I will choose real estate without hesitation.” Chen Gong believes that the house embodies the joys and sorrows of the Chinese people, and the success and failure of China’s economy are related to real estate.

The upstream of real estate includes building materials, chemicals, steel, construction machinery, downstream household appliances, furniture, decoration, etc., involving many industries, which have become the key to stimulating China’s domestic demand. Four months after Zhu Rongji took office as prime minister in 1998, China officially ended the distribution of welfare housing and started the era of housing commercialization.

China’s real estate development follows Hong Kong’s model of selling “off-the-plan” (pre-sale system) – borrowing hundreds of millions of funds from banks to buy land, and selling buildings within a few months. After recovering the funds, buy more land , borrow more debt, open more market.

With large-scale urban construction and economic growth, local governments have also sold land on a large scale in this process to enrich their finances; residents have bought and speculated houses to realize asset appreciation, which seems to have achieved a rare win-win situation.

In 2016, this model almost reached its peak. At that time, China started a round of monetization of shantytown reform, and China’s real estate market once again rose in volume and price. Real estate companies, through aggressive and high-leverage operations, took advantage of the policy, and instantly expanded, which also pushed Evergrande boss Xu Jiayin to China’s richest man s position.

But another characteristic of the real estate market has gradually emerged. As the property market goes up, both companies and residents are borrowing heavily, and risks are accumulating, like a pressure cooker tumbling inside.

When the income brought by the assets is not enough to pay the interest, some real estate companies and even individuals can only carry out “Ponzi scheme” financing by borrowing new ones to repay the old ones. The pressure reaches its peak and may explode at any time.

And once there is a “storm”, homebuyers with huge debts are unable to consume, and the economy stagnates. This is exactly what has happened in Japan over the past 30 years.

Albert Park, chair professor at the Department of Economics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Business School and chief economist at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), believes that China often stimulates the economy by aggressively expanding lending by state-owned banks to achieve high target growth rates. Much of this money went into the real estate industry, accelerating construction activity by overleveraged developers, leading to a rapid rise in house prices. Park Zhishui called it “a growth model at any cost”.

The moment when the bubble burst is known as the “Minsky moment,” a term first uttered by Chinese officials in 2017 that seemed to herald the end of the real estate feast.

image source,Getty Images

China’s property market has also ushered in a decisive change since then – from a locomotive that drives domestic demand to a regulatory target for risk prevention.

The policy of suppressing the property market has increased accordingly. In 2020, China has proposed “three red lines” for financing key housing enterprises and restrictions on real estate loans for financial institutions. So far, the balance has finally tipped.

Shen Xie under the strong medicine, the side effects are also very strong. Within a few months, more than 100 high-leverage real estate companies have defaulted on their bonds, broken their capital chains, or even closed down, and “unfinished buildings” have appeared in batches. By 2022, hundreds of homebuyers of real estate will jointly sign a statement online, announcing that if the “unfinished building” does not resume work, they will no longer pay the loan. This wave of “loan suspension” has also become a tragic footnote to the decline of the real estate era.

According to Park Zhishui, the process reflects China’s efforts to shift its growth model at any cost, consciously avoiding excessive credit even when the economy slows, and even allowing overleveraged developers to go bankrupt.

Masks: The Pros and Cons of the Economy in a Pandemic

Positive: Rapid recovery after the pandemicmodel

At the end of 2019, there was a popular saying on the Chinese Internet – “2019 is the worst year in the past ten years and the best year in the next ten years”.

At that time, this sentence was criticized by many people as sensational, but looking back, it seems to be a prophecy. Because of the epidemic, China’s economy has entered a new historical stage. Three years after the epidemic, the ups and downs of China’s economy have been chasing the turbulent era in the early reform period.

As an urgently needed commodity under the epidemic, masks can best reflect this turmoil.

In the first quarter of 2020, China experienced the bitter fruit of the epidemic for the first time, and the economy experienced a rare contraction in 40 years. Under the epidemic, the production capacity of the much-needed masks has shrunk to 60% of normal, only more than 10 million. Even at the end of January, more than 56 million need to be urgently imported.

Unexpectedly, by the second quarter of that year, the epidemic was quickly brought under control, and the economy had turned from negative to positive. At this time, the epicentre of the outbreak shifted to other countries. Masks are also in this ranks. According to customs data, China exported 224.2 billion masks from March to the end of 2020, which is equivalent to providing nearly 40 masks for everyone in the world outside China.

Behind the data is the amazing energy bursting out of China’s manufacturing industry. Many manufacturing companies that have nothing to do with masks turned to this field. For example, BYD in Shenzhen took 17 days to mass-produce masks. Two months later, the car-making giant has become the world’s largest mask manufacturer.

Not only masks, but the entire Chinese trade situation is very good. In the second half of 2020, China’s foreign trade situation turned to an upswing, and export growth far exceeded expectations. On the basis of such high growth, China’s foreign trade will continue to make great strides in 2021 – the annual export is 21.73 trillion yuan, an increase of 21.2%. Three years after the trade war and two years after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, China’s global trade scale has instead reached a historical peak.

oppositeFace: the price of insisting on “zeroing”

What is unexpected again is that in 2022, the economic situation will reverse again, and China will become the only major economy in the world that is still “clearing”. While most countries have chosen to coexist with the virus, overseas demand has begun to pick up, but China’s lockdown measures have caused supply chains to continue to suffer. Combined with the downturn in the real estate industry and the consumer market, China’s economy is in trouble. In the second quarter of 2022, GDP (gross domestic product) increased by only 0.4% year-on-year, almost stagnating.

What is worrying is that this huge gap in epidemic prevention policies has led to a long-term estrangement between China and the outside world.

image source,Getty Images

A series of events during the epidemic made “open” or “closed” the focus of attention.

In May 2020, China proposed the “domestic circulation” route, that is, gradually forming a new development pattern with “domestic circulation as the main body, domestic and international dual circulation” mutually reinforcing.

On the one hand, the deterioration of Sino-US relations has suppressed the way Chinese companies “go overseas”. For example, TikTok has been repeatedly investigated in the United States, and Huawei has also been excluded from many Western markets.

Another background is that China’s “Belt and Road” initiative proposed in 2013 is facing controversy. Supporters believe that the Belt and Road will boost GDP, improve China’s ability to connect to the world market, and provide developing countries with opportunities to accelerate infrastructure. Among the opponents, some believe that this is a “losing business“, and it is better to invest funds in domestic development; external voices believe that China is engaging in economic imperialism and setting up debt traps to obtain strategic resources.

“The most successful decision and the worst decision in the past ten years were the Belt and Road Initiative.” Chen Gong believes that, on the one hand, the world knew very little about China before 2013, and China’s external influence was limited. This view, but you can’t deny that China has become one of the most watched countries. A large number of Chinese capital has gone to the world and is very active. Without the Belt and Road Initiative, there would be no such economic landscape.

Chen Gong also emphasized that the Belt and Road Initiative has created many troubles, such as the side effects of many projects, and China is eager to change it before it has learned how to participate in the world market. This cannot be without problems.

Past and future: the slow pace of a huge country

Looking back at the past ten years again, Park Zhishui believes that it was a period of maturity for China’s economy, and there are many bright spots. For example, China has basically eliminated absolute poverty in the past ten years, which is a “truly remarkable achievement” for a country with a population of 1.3 billion; , China has maintained its status as a major manufacturing country, and has also reached the forefront of the world in key technological fields such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and high-speed rail.

But Park Zhishui also believes that what has been done wrong in the past decade is the renewed emphasis on state-led growth, the strengthening of the leading role of state-owned enterprises, and the constant regulation of private enterprises, which has the potential to reduce the economic dynamism associated with a high degree of competition.

The late political scientist Samuel Huntington said, “The rise of a great power means the beginning of a new cycle of adjustment of interests.” China has clearly entered such a cycle in the past decade, but looking ahead to the next ten years, no one can predict , how the speed and intensity of this adjustment will impact the country.

image source,Getty Images

Focusing on the future, Zhuang Tailiang believes, “We must think that there is no permanent enemy in politics, so the door cannot be closed, and no matter what, we must open the door for development. The same is true for the United States, not to mention China. But clearly, China’s relationship with the West will never be the same again, it’s a structural change.”

Chen Gong added that the geopolitical game will significantly slow down China’s economic growth, and the average annual growth rate is estimated to be around 3%-5%. China’s economic aggregate is still huge, but “its footsteps will become heavier and heavier.”