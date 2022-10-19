October 19, 2022 at 9:09 am

image caption, The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is expected to bring Xi Jinping into a historic third term

At the press conference of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Central Policy Research Office, described the top leader, Xi Jinping, as a “people’s leader that everyone expects.” The public use of this honorary title may indicate that Xi Jinping is moving towards a clearer centralization of power.

Tian Peiyan said at a press conference on Monday (October 17): “General Secretary Xi Jinping is an outstanding figure born in this great era and a popular leader of the people.”

He also said that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the latest theoretical achievement obtained by correctly answering the major questions raised by the times and practice.

The 20th Party Congress is expected to bring Xi Jinping into a historic third term, making him the longest-serving CCP leader since Mao Zedong.

Earlier reports said the current party congress would also make “appropriate revisions” to the party constitution.

Officials have not yet clearly disclosed the specific content of the revision, but it is now expected that the CCP will write the so-called “two establishments” into the party constitution – “two establishments” refer to establishing the core of Xi Jinping’s Party Central Committee and the core position of the entire party, establishing The guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. See also Proximity and local vaccination: the Asufc campaign continues in various municipalities

Tian Peiyan said on Monday that the “two establishments” are the major political achievements of the CCP in the new era, and the decisive factor for the historic achievements and changes in the cause of the party and the country.

Xi Jinping’s pages on Chinese state media websites such as Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily and CCTV have clearly referred to him as “the people’s leader Xi Jinping.”

Experts say the signs appear to be that the 20th Party Congress will establish Xi Jinping’s supremacy in the party, a sign that he may be the leader for life.

Under Xi Jinping, the National People’s Congress made a historic revision to the Chinese constitution in 2018, abolishing the two-term limit on the presidency, legally laying the foundation for Xi Jinping to serve as a leader for life.

What does “leader of the people” stand for?

image caption, Xi Jinping is the first CCP leader to use this honorary title after Mao Zedong.

His successor Hua Guofeng once extended Mao Zedong’s honorary title of “great leader”, and he was called “wise leader” during his reign.

Since then, none of the top leaders of the Chinese party and government have used this honorary title. Deng Xiaoping, who led China into the era of reform and opening up, is the most influential high-level Chinese leader after Mao Zedong, but he has never officially served as the top leader of the Communist Party of China. Mostly known as the “chief architect” of reform and opening up.

Xi Jinping is the first CCP leader to use this honorary title after Mao Zedong.

Lin Heli, a visiting professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a commentator on China‘s current affairs, told BBC Chinese that Xi Jinping’s use of the term is not surprising.

“Xi Jinping feels he is the Mao Zedong of the 21st century,” Lin Heli said, “and he has always regarded himself as a leader close to the people, so it is understandable that he uses this term.”

He said that in the first two terms of office, Xi Jinping showed his ability to centralize power, and he also succeeded in “fixing on one”—political, economic and foreign policy decisions are all made by him.

“The degree of concentration is comparable to that of Mao Zedong,” Lin Heli said.

Whether the current centralization of power is suitable for China, he said, will need to be analyzed on a case-by-case basis whether the specific policies Mr. Xi has enacted are working — and whether they are in line with international expectations. See also Why does China apply to join the CPTPP and why Beijing has to "prefer Hushan"-BBC News

However, he also admitted that even if there are many voices criticizing Xi Jinping, it seems difficult to see a strong enough opposition within the party in the foreseeable future.

“Some kind of cult of personality”

Lin Heli said that under this situation, “it can be said that there is some kind of personality cult in the whole country”.

He pointed out that this is contrary to a series of policies and traditions set by Deng Xiaoping since the reform and opening up. Deng Xiaoping, who ascended to the leadership after the end of the Cultural Revolution, opposed the cult of personality and insisted that the term of the top leader should not exceed two terms. .

“Anyone who has read Deng Xiaoping’s speeches or writings will know that Deng Xiaoping’s reform and opening up was not only as simple as establishing special zones and attracting foreign investment, but also included the institutional reform of the party and the country,” said Lin Heli.

He said that these traditions of reform and opening up have existed for decades. In the current era, if the personality cult or political movement of the Mao Zedong era reappears, some cadres and people may have some different views from the Mao era.