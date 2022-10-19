Home News 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: ‘People’s leader’ honorary title is open, Xi Jinping may move towards a clearer centralization – BBC News 中文
image source,Getty Images

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is expected to bring Xi Jinping into a historic third term

At the press conference of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Central Policy Research Office, described the top leader, Xi Jinping, as a “people’s leader that everyone expects.” The public use of this honorary title may indicate that Xi Jinping is moving towards a clearer centralization of power.

Tian Peiyan said at a press conference on Monday (October 17): “General Secretary Xi Jinping is an outstanding figure born in this great era and a popular leader of the people.”

He also said that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the latest theoretical achievement obtained by correctly answering the major questions raised by the times and practice.

The 20th Party Congress is expected to bring Xi Jinping into a historic third term, making him the longest-serving CCP leader since Mao Zedong.

