Home » 21 injured and several damages left by an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 in China – 102nine
News

21 injured and several damages left by an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 in China – 102nine

by admin

Impacts: 1

The tremor struck northeast China on Saturday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), injuring at least 21 people and collapsing several buildings.

The quake struck at 2:33 a.m. local time (6:33 p.m. GMT on Saturday) 26 kilometers south of the city of Dezhou, in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

The USGS monitoring system, which provides preliminary assessments of the impact of earthquakes, issued a red alert estimating possible extensive damage and some casualties based on the quake data.

State broadcaster CCTV, citing Shandong authorities, reported that at least 21 people were injured and 126 houses or buildings collapsed after the quake, which was followed by 52 aftershocks.

“Only old buildings that were uninhabited collapsed,” the news agency reported.

The water and communications infrastructure continued to function normally and hundreds of train routes in the area were suspended on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

See also  The search for the Arhuaco mamo Fidel Izquierdo continues

You may also like

Jail for alias ‘La Mona’ leader of ‘Los...

Slovenia: nutria operation / Slovenia / areas /...

Does Neymar return to Barcelona?

Three States to Issue Up to $3,200 in...

Valeria Duque reveals what she thinks of Rauw...

Embracing Cultural Diversity: China Xinjiang International Ethnic Dance...

Japan: Air Force assets arrived at Komatsu

El Salvador continues to receive tribulation from foreign...

Woman was run over by the bus that...

In a video a man falls from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy