21 injured and several damages left by an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 in China – 102nine

Impacts: 1

The tremor struck northeast China on Saturday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), injuring at least 21 people and collapsing several buildings.

The quake struck at 2:33 a.m. local time (6:33 p.m. GMT on Saturday) 26 kilometers south of the city of Dezhou, in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

The USGS monitoring system, which provides preliminary assessments of the impact of earthquakes, issued a red alert estimating possible extensive damage and some casualties based on the quake data.

State broadcaster CCTV, citing Shandong authorities, reported that at least 21 people were injured and 126 houses or buildings collapsed after the quake, which was followed by 52 aftershocks.

“Only old buildings that were uninhabited collapsed,” the news agency reported.

The water and communications infrastructure continued to function normally and hundreds of train routes in the area were suspended on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

