Sichuan Online Reporter Wang Guoping Houchong Fu Zhenqing Lei Wei Cheng Wenwen

With 21 million people in the same boat, Chengdu has achieved phased results in the fight against the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic——

On the afternoon of September 18, Chengdu issued a notice of the Chengdu New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters (No. 15, 2022). With the joint efforts of the whole city, the new coronary pneumonia epidemic has been effectively controlled, and the prevention and control situation has stabilized and improved. From 0:00 on September 19, 2022, the city will resume production and living order in an orderly manner.

In the fierce battle with the virus, Chengdu has gone through a big test.

On the evening of August 29, information about the new coronary pneumonia epidemic was continuously gathered in the Chengdu New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters: Since August 12, there have been more than 20 incoming chains, of which the most serious one is Chengdu “8”. 25″ is associated with the epidemic, and the risk of spreading spread is high.

At the critical juncture of the war epidemic, the National New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Sichuan Working Group rushed to Sichuan to guide the work, held a business meeting to study the situation, and conducted in-depth research and guidance.

On September 3, riders passing Jinjiang Avenue.Photo by Li Qiang

On August 30, the Provincial Party Committee’s Leading Group Meeting on Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Situation was held, emphasizing the need to go all out, consolidate responsibilities, encircle with heavy troops, make quick work, and achieve social zero in the shortest time and at the lowest cost.

In the face of the severe and complex epidemic situation, Chengdu has comprehensively upgraded its epidemic prevention and control measures, and a series of epidemic prevention and control measures have been introduced one after another.

On September 1 and 4, the Chengdu New Coronary Virus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued two announcements to carry out two rounds of nucleic acid testing for all employees across the city, and all residents stay at home in principle.

On September 5, Chengdu once again issued a notice to carry out seven major actions in the city, including community management and control leaks, strict flow control, nucleic acid screening, flow investigation and investigation, safety and supply, stable chain and production, and caring and caring.

On September 7, Chengdu made it clear that it will strive to achieve the city’s goal of clearing social aspects within one week. The city will continue to further promote the social zero-clearing campaign, and implement social management and control measures at different levels.

……

In more than two weeks, 21 million Chengdu people have worked together to fight the epidemic, and the city has regained its fireworks.

Victory is hard-won, and achievements should be cherished.

Unblocking is not the same as lifting prevention. Epidemic prevention is still the top priority. Strictly implement the requirements for normalized epidemic prevention and control, and continue to tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control. Chengdu is on the way.

In Wenjiachang Community, Qingyang District, staff are preparing for nucleic acid testing.

Offense and defense: a battle against time

Half-hour reports, 4-hour reports, 24-hour reports… It’s a race against time.

After 10:00 on September 4, Peng Feixian, an epidemiologist from the Jinniu District Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Chengdu, and colleagues trotted onto the ambulance and went to the home of a positive confirmed case to conduct an on-site epidemiological investigation. Before them, colleagues in the inspection group and the disinfection group had completed on-site sampling and disinfection.

On September 4th, Peng Feixian, an epidemiologist from the Jinniu District Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was going to the scene to carry out an epidemiological investigation. Photo by Wei Feng

In the following two hours of on-site interviews, Peng Feixian did not let go of every movement trajectory and every close contact of the case, and recorded it in detail.

Meanwhile, in the Jinniu District Center for Disease Control and Prevention, dozens of call-traders tracked down every detail of the virus’s chain, calling after call. From nucleic acid screening of all staff to epidemic epidemiology, to the treatment of confirmed patients, every link is an attack on the new crown pneumonia epidemic.

Photo by Lu Chunyang, telephone dispatchers from the Jinniu District Center for Disease Control and Prevention

In the Chengdu Public Health Clinical Medical Center, which undertakes the treatment of patients with new coronary pneumonia, the utilization rate of traditional Chinese medicine is 100%. “The length of stay in hospital has been significantly shortened,” said Ye Qing, a Chinese medicine expert at the center. In addition to the doctors in the ward, there is also a team of experts outside the ward who is responsible for guidance and consultation. “Inside and outside” come up with personalized and precise treatment plans for patients. .

Zhou Yi, the team leader, can only rest for four or five hours a day in the air-filled square cabin laboratory of West China Hospital, Sichuan University. The testing capacity of this laboratory reaches 100,000 tubes per day. Samples are checked and formatted, entered into the system number, extracted from nucleic acid, analyzed and judged, until the nucleic acid test results are uploaded to the system, which is convenient for citizens to inquire. “Every link must be absolutely precise, with zero tolerance for errors,” Zhou Yi said.

Air-Filled Square Cabin Laboratory, West China Hospital, Sichuan University.Photo courtesy of West China Hospital

The Chengdu Clinical Testing Center has built and put into use one of the largest nucleic acid testing laboratories in the country, which can complete nucleic acid testing of 5 million people every day, providing an important guarantee for the victory in the fight against the epidemic.

In Chengdu High-tech Zone, Jinjiang District, Shuangliu District and other areas, a number of mobile nucleic acid detection vehicles shuttled through the streets and alleys of the city, filling the city’s “exhaustive inspections” and “no one missed”.

More anti-epidemic forces gather in Chengdu. On September 4, the medical staff from Jiangsu aided Sichuan arrived in Chengdu. Many of the 483-member team had just finished their support in Hainan and moved to Chengdu without stopping. In addition to Jiangsu, there are nearly a thousand medical workers in Shanghai, Zhejiang, Shandong, Henan, Hunan, Chongqing, Shaanxi and other places. In the province, tens of thousands of medical personnel from various cities (prefectures) supported Chengdu.

To win the battle of epidemic prevention and control, we are on the offensive and on the defensive. On September 2, the second day that all residents stayed home in principle, nearly 140,000 party members in Chengdu reported through the “Rongcheng Pioneer Party Member e-Home” and turned into volunteers for epidemic prevention and control on the spot. They were classified into 9310 according to their place of residence, professional expertise, etc. community (micro)grids.

In this round of epidemic prevention and control, party organizations at all levels have given full play to their role as fighting fortresses, and Communist Party members have given full play to their vanguard and exemplary roles to build an unbreakable line of defense. The understanding and support of the 21 million Chengdu citizens are the strongest backing for this line of defense.

Party members and volunteers maintained the nucleic acid collection order on the spot and registered personal information for citizens.Photo by Wu Dan

Guarantee: “No breakpoints” guard the city

“The average daily supply of more than 400 kinds of vegetables is about 12,000 tons; the average daily slaughter of live pigs is 15,000, and the supply of pork is about 1,200 tons. The average daily transaction volume of beef, chicken, duck, fish and other meat is nearly 900 tons.” Since September 1, the three major agricultural wholesale markets in Chengdu and 31 key municipal-level enterprises have stably supplied the “vegetable baskets” that Chengdu citizens need every day.

To fight the battle of epidemic prevention and control, the key is to fight the battle of logistics support.

Sichuan International Agricultural Products Trading Center, located in Pengzhou, is the largest wholesale trading market for agricultural products in Southwest China. The relevant person in charge of the center said: “The center usually trades 9,000 tons of vegetables a day. During the epidemic, the transaction volume surged. At the peak, the daily transaction volume exceeded 20,000 tons.”

From the end of August, every late night, the wholesale market of Chengdu Agricultural Products Center is brightly lit, with cars coming and going. Seafood, pork and vegetables are all set out from here and sent to various areas in Chengdu. “Our daily average vegetable transaction volume here is 3,500 tons, and the highest transaction volume during the epidemic is 5,000 tons.” He Yongtao, deputy general manager of the wholesale market of Chengdu Agricultural Products Center, said that in order to ensure stable supply, the center launched an emergency plan and actively coordinated Xi’an, Changsha, Markets in Wuhan and other places ensure that under extreme circumstances, they still have the ability to transfer 4,000 tons of vegetables to Chengdu every day.

On September 1, there was a steady stream of fresh vegetables at the Sichuan Yurun International Agricultural Products Trading Center.Photo by Hua Xiaofeng

As a wholesale market and distribution center for poultry, eggs and fish in Chengdu, Sanlian Poultry Market has also implemented emergency plans from August 31 to fully meet the surge in consumer demand during the epidemic.

Strengthen market early warning and monitoring to ensure that supply is not “empty basket”. “On September 1, we monitored the abnormal growth rate of customer flow and sales in the store, and immediately organized key suppliers to replenish the goods.” Li Hongmei, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Chengdu Yimin Supply Chain Company, introduced.

During the anti-epidemic period, the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce has tracked and monitored the operation of the city’s grain and oil, vegetables, meat, eggs, milk and other daily necessities market every day, and has done a good job in information release, production and sales connection, and supply and demand guidance.

On September 1, the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce immediately instructed enterprises to increase the amount of purchases in a timely manner and increase the frequency of replenishment and replenishment. Supermarkets such as Hongqi, Wudongfeng, Ito-Yokado, and Carrefour, as well as e-commerce platforms such as Pupu, Dingdong, JD.com, Meituan, and Hema Xiansheng, have increased the stocking and distribution of daily necessities such as meat and vegetables by three times the daily level. and increased the distribution force for some key areas.

Starting from September 10, the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce has organized 22 supply-guarantee companies in the city to carry out group purchases and group deliveries through the “community safe purchase” method to meet the basic living requirements of residents in the sealed-off areas in terms of fresh vegetables, meat, and fast-food lunch boxes. need. This model not only facilitates the organization of the supply of goods, but also maximizes the use of shipping capacity.

In order to facilitate citizens to buy vegetables, Chengdu Yimin Group has added 25 mobile vegetable markets in 6 districts including Gaoxin, Jinjiang, Qingyang, Wuhou, Jinniu and Chenghua.

On September 2, Chengdu Shaanxi Street Market was rich in dishes.Photo by Hua Xiaofeng

Epidemic prevention and control needs to be fast and not chaotic, while service guarantees strive to be stable and orderly.

At 8 p.m. on September 7, a baby girl was born in Sichuan Tianfu New District People’s Hospital with the sound of a baby crying. This is the fifth newborn born in the epidemic control area of ​​Tianfu New District since the current round of the epidemic.

In the Chengdu Second People’s Hospital, where patients in high-risk areas in Jinjiang District are designated for medical treatment, Du Yuejun, director of the infectious disease department, makes more than 300 calls every day to ensure that the “special ward” he is in charge of can operate at full capacity. The patients here are some critically ill and acutely ill patients from the middle and high risk areas of Chengdu. “The whole process is closed-loop connection and closed-loop medical delivery. The hospital specially dispatched 11 doctors and 12 nurses from various departments to the ward for support.” Du Yuejun said.

In the high-tech zone, 33 medical security points have been established, and the stationed security medical teams and transfer vehicles are on duty 24 hours a day, responding to the medical needs of the masses as soon as possible and escorting patients.

During the epidemic, “special wards” and “special medical procedures” like this were fully implemented in Chengdu.

In the whole city of Chengdu, more than 1,600 public service enterprises, such as electricity, gas, oil, communication, etc., which guarantee people’s livelihood and the basic operation of the city, guard the city “without breakpoints”.

Persistence: go all out to fight for economic construction

“Take off!” At 9:28 on September 15th, a B747F all-cargo plane took off from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport to New York, USA, marking the official opening of the first “Chengdu-North America” ​​export cross-border e-commerce all-cargo plane route.

An hour later, Sichuan’s first China-Jiangwu “road-rail combined transport” international train loaded with tea set off at Chengdu (Shuangliu) Air-Railway International Combined Transport Port. Two and a half hours later, Shuangliu issued a notice, and the whole district gradually restored the order of production and life in an orderly manner.

On September 15, Sichuan’s first China-Jiangsu-Ukraine “road-rail combined transport” international train departed at Chengdu (Shuangliu) air-rail international combined transport port.Photo courtesy of the Propaganda Department of Chengdu Shuangliu District Committee

This scene is a microcosm of Chengdu’s efficient coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

As one of the first companies in Chengdu to obtain a closed-loop production license, Chengdu Hongming Electronics Co., Ltd. immediately launched the “epidemic prevention bubble” emergency plan after Chengdu issued a notice on September 1. During the closed-loop production period, the company used less than half of the usual on-site manpower, reaching 70% of the production capacity.

Dicastal Caseman Chengdu Auto Parts Co., Ltd., located in the Emerging Industrial Park of Tianfu New District, Sichuan, ushered in a new high in product delivery during this closed-loop production period.

According to data from the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, as of 16:00 on September 2, more than 2,000 enterprises in Chengdu had been included in closed-loop management and implemented closed-loop production. By September 14, there were 14,800 closed-loop production enterprises, and 750,000 employees used factories as their homes to fight the epidemic and ensure supplies. The resumption rate of industrial enterprises reached 65%, and nearly 80% of industrial enterprises above designated size have resumed work. Dai Lan, chief engineer of the Chengdu Economic and Information Bureau, said that closed-loop production enterprises ensure that epidemic prevention is not loose, production is continuous, and the chain is continuous, which has contributed to the normal operation of the city and economic and social development.

In order to ensure the orderly production and operation of closed-loop production enterprises, Chengdu Economic and Information System has set up 27 special service classes to stick to the front line, and will work with all districts (cities) and counties in Chengdu to coordinate and solve business passes, nucleic acid door-to-door testing, supply chain assurance, and employee logistics services for enterprises. More than 1700 items such as questions.

In order to ensure the stability of the automotive industry supply chain during the epidemic, the Chengdu Economic and Technological Development Zone has set up a “Enterprise Logistics Guarantee and Smooth Transit Station”. Raw materials such as spare parts and other raw materials are first transported to this place for storage, and then transported to the factory after sterilization to ensure that the area is The supply chain of the automobile industry “cannot lose the chain”.

At the same time, the provincial finance will arrange 90 million yuan of funds to support the construction of “epidemic prevention bubbles”; the province has introduced 19 measures to promote the sustainable and healthy development of private investment; for newly promoted “Fortune 500” industrial enterprises (groups), Give 10 million yuan in incentive funds…

The MCC Western Steel Structure Co., Ltd., located in Jianyang, has a daily production capacity of 130 tons under closed-loop production conditions, which will effectively support the construction of Jinjianren Cross-Tuojiang Bridge and other projects.Photo courtesy of China Fifth Metallurgical (Chengdu) Building Technology Industrial Park

Going all out to work hard for economic construction, a number of major long-term projects in Chengdu are in full swing.

To the west, the construction unit of the Lijiayan Reservoir project set up seven 1000-watt searchlights on the mountain to facilitate the nighttime construction of heavy trucks;

To the south, at the construction site of the Tianfu New Area to Qionglai Expressway, more than 1,300 people and nearly 300 large-scale machinery and equipment are working hard to build the front line, and strive to open the entire line by the end of next year;

To the north, the construction project of the Aviation Science and Technology Innovation Center ushered in the second resumption of work since this month, and is striving towards the goal of capping the main body of the project in March next year;

To the east, the capacity expansion and reconstruction part of the comprehensive transportation hub project of Huaikou South Station has completed the construction of the main structure such as the station building, and it is planned to be completed and put into use next year.

Li Jianjun, deputy director of the Chengdu Development and Reform Commission, introduced that during the epidemic, 175 key projects in Chengdu started closed-loop construction in a timely manner to effectively avoid construction period losses.

On the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10, in the core area of ​​the 100,000-mu high-standard farmland grain and oil industry demonstration park in Qionglai City, the province’s first 100-mu rice-scale contiguous production acceptance was accepted. The results show that the average yield per mu of the demonstration film is 708.8 kg, which is much higher than the local average yield of 560 kg of rice per mu. After experiencing high temperature and drought, lack of electricity to ensure supply, and repeated harassment of the epidemic, the Chengdu Plain is fully sprinting for the autumn harvest.

On September 18, citizens went shopping on the Hongxing Road Pedestrian Street in Chengdu.

From 0:00 on September 19th, with the orderly restoration of production and living order in the city, Chengdu regained its big city fireworks.