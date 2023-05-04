22 accused arrested including 6 injured in Karachi police encounters

Thursday, May 4, 2023, 9:40 am

Karachi (Staff Reporter) Police arrested 22 suspects including 6 injured and recovered weapons and stolen goods during alleged encounters and raids in different areas of the city. 2 accused Muzaffarli son of Ali Asghar and Liaqat son of Rehmat Ali were arrested and recovered from their possession 2 pistols, snatched mobile phones, pars and motorcycle, Pirabad police injured 3 accused Hamid Shah son of Akram Shah in the alleged police encounter near Mangho Pier Road. Sajid son of Misri Malik, Nisar son of Khan and associate Sohail son of Abdul Razzaq were arrested and 2 pistols, 3 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered.

The Sachal Police arrested an accused Sher Muhammad alias Shera in an injured condition in an alleged police encounter near Madina Colony near Sir Syed Chowk, while his accomplice fled the scene. The police recovered a pistol, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from the injured suspect. Shah Latif Town Police arrested drug dealer Aftab and street criminal Shirullah and recovered 1 kg 100 grams of hashish and weapons. Iqbal Market Police arrested two drug dealers Mukhtiar alias Talha and Hamza and recovered the drugs.

Manghopir police arrested 2 accused Irfan and Imran involved in street crime and recovered arms with ammunition, stolen mobile phone from the citizen, stolen motorcycle and cash from Mominabad police station. Arms and mobile phone were recovered after arresting him.

Sukhan police arrested an accused Munir and recovered the weapon and stolen mobile phone. Korangi Industrial Area Police arrested 4 accused, including Muhammad Ali, Faraz, Arshad and Ghulam Rasool, along with street criminal and gutka vendor, and recovered weapons, stolen mobile phones and gutka. PIB Colony Police arrested Gutka Mawa seller accused Shams alias Shaman and recovered Gutka Mawa. Quaidabad Police arrested accused Muhammad Javed and Gutka seller Muhammad Irfan involved in street crime and recovered arms and gutka.