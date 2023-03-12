Home News 22 cases in the country this Saturday, March 11, 2023
22 cases in the country this Saturday, March 11, 2023

Our entity did not register cases and remains with 13,863 in the pandemic. of Covid-19 in Venezuela.

Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez offered the balance of Covid-19 in Venezuela and Monagas.

The Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguezwas in charge of disseminating the Covid-19 report in Venezuela and Monagas. Our entity did not register cases and remains with 13,863 in the pandemic.

The Presidential Commission for the Prevention, Attention and Control of #COVID19 informs the people of Venezuela that in the last few hours there were 22 new infections in the national territory; all cases due to community transmission.

Monagas without Covid-19 in Venezuela.

The state where this Saturday #11Mar more new community cases are detected in Miranda (15), with active infections in 5 municipalities; followed by the entities: Caracas (5), Táchira (1) and Bolívar (1).

No deaths from Covid-19 in Venezuela

In the last few hours, no deaths from the virus were reported in the country. Go 5 mil 854 deaths so far in the pandemic.

Timely vaccination has given excellent results.

Stats of the day

In week 156 and day 1,091 of the Coronavirus in our country, these are its general statistics: – Total infections: 552,210 – Recovered patients: 545,950 (99%) – Current active cases: 406 – Total deaths: 5,854.

These are the statistics of the day.

3 years since the @WHO declared to the #COVID19 as a pandemic, we highlight the actions of Pdte. @NicolasMaduro to guarantee the protection of the health of the Venezuelan people. Special care and vaccination remain essential in the fight against the virus.

