The Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguezwas in charge of disseminating the Covid-19 report in Venezuela and Monagas. Our entity did not register cases and remains with 13,863 in the pandemic.
The Presidential Commission for the Prevention, Attention and Control of #COVID19 informs the people of Venezuela that in the last few hours there were 22 new infections in the national territory; all cases due to community transmission.
The state where this Saturday #11Mar more new community cases are detected in Miranda (15), with active infections in 5 municipalities; followed by the entities: Caracas (5), Táchira (1) and Bolívar (1).
No deaths from Covid-19 in Venezuela
In the last few hours, no deaths from the virus were reported in the country. Go 5 mil 854 deaths so far in the pandemic.
Stats of the day
In week 156 and day 1,091 of the Coronavirus in our country, these are its general statistics: – Total infections: 552,210 – Recovered patients: 545,950 (99%) – Current active cases: 406 – Total deaths: 5,854.
3 years since the @WHO declared to the #COVID19 as a pandemic, we highlight the actions of Pdte. @NicolasMaduro to guarantee the protection of the health of the Venezuelan people. Special care and vaccination remain essential in the fight against the virus.
