Home News 22 school buses on fire in Rome, huge fire in Ostiense – Lazio
News

22 school buses on fire in Rome, huge fire in Ostiense – Lazio

by admin
22 school buses on fire in Rome, huge fire in Ostiense – Lazio

If you have changed your mind and do not want to subscribe, you can always express your consent to profiling and tracking cookies to read all ANSA.it headlines and 10 contents every 30 days (basic service):

If you accept all tracking and advertising profiling cookies, we and selected third parties will use cookies and similar technologies to collect and process your personal data and provide you with personalized ads and content, evaluate interaction with ads and content, carry out market research , improve products and services. For more information access the Cookie Policy and the Privacy Policy.

For more information on ANSA.it services, you can consult our answers to the most frequently asked questions, or contact us by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling the toll-free number 800 938 881. The customer assistance service is available from Monday to Friday from 09.00 to 18.30, Saturday from 09.00 to 14.00.

See also  The first born of 2023 is called Ilary Elettra

You may also like

6.5 magnitude earthquake leaves 12 dead in Ecuador...

To prison subjects who allegedly extorted on behalf...

Strengthen exchanges and cooperation between political parties and...

Ilya, war-weary / Serbia / areas / Home

They capture a motorist of route 29-H for...

This is how Quinchía experienced the arrival of...

The UK increases its defense budget

measure that continues to protect the lives of...

Neiva Mayor’s Office will request a meeting with...

Meningitis case in the Arezzo area, 200 people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy