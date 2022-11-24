They dated for a short time, then he started stalking her and forced her into sexual intercourse. This is the accusation that a 22-year-old girl, against a 22-year-old worker from Treviso, who has been banned from approaching, and staying at least 500 meters away from the places frequented by the girl. The episodes for which you are investigating occurred in a municipality in the Treviso hinterland.

The validation interrogation took place this morning. “The accusations are not true, I have never done any violence against her,” the young man, who has a clean record, replied to the judge. The investigating judge reserved himself to decide what measures to take. The defense requested the revocation of the precautionary measure. “In the documents there are no elements of documentary evidence, testimonies, medical certificates, which support the accusations”, explains the lawyer Pietro Dalla Libera, the young man’s lawyer.

In recent weeks, after the complaint presented to the carabinieri by the 22-year-old, the “Red Code” was triggered immediately. The judiciary two days ago had established the precautionary measure of the prohibition of approaching the home and places frequented by the girl.

All this takes place on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which will be celebrated on November 25, with many initiatives also in the Marca Trevigiana.