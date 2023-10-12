$220,000 million available to indigenous, black and palenquera peoples and communities – news

With this Agreement, the territorial entities will allocate the dammed resources to projects with a differential approach.

The Governing Commission of the General Royalties System of the National Planning Department, in a session on October 10, 2023, approved the Agreement through which the formula for allocating Direct Allocations for indigenous peoples and communities, and black communities, is adopted. , Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenqueras.

This Agreement reflects the determination made by the decision-making bodies of these ethnic groups and the national Government, on the formula for the allocation of royalty resources, 4.5% of the municipalities and 2% of the departments with direct allocations, which They must be invested in projects with a differential focus on these populations and that will allow investments of around $220,000 million for the 2023-2024 biennium.

The Agreement approved in that session allows the territorial entities that benefit from direct allocations to comply with the provisions of article 71 of Law 2056 of 2020 and allocate resources to these communities, in accordance with the agreed formula.

“The approval of Agreements 09 and 10 of 2023 is very important for the ethnic communities, and the execution of the resources of the General Royalties System, highlighted the efforts of the teams and representatives of said communities, in the consolidation of these documents,” explained Tania Guzmán Pardo, deputy director general of the General Royalties System and technical secretary of the Governing Commission.

The General Subdirectorate of the General Royalties System will begin processes of dialogue and territorial support to the departments and municipalities with the objective of cooperating in the application of the formula.​