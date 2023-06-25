224,000 candidates step into the examination room one after another Chinese papers for the senior high school entrance examination, asking candidates to write in Beijing-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: 224,000 Candidates Step into the Examination Room One after another Chinese Papers for Senior High School Entrance Examination Ask Candidates to Write in Beijing

At around 7:20 on the morning of the 24th, the school’s test center was opened, and candidates entered the venue in an orderly manner.Photo by reporter Pan Zhiwang

On the 24th, the 2023 Junior High School Academic Proficiency Examination started, and 224,000 candidates entered the examination room one after another, chasing their dreams. In 2023, about 108,000 people in Beijing will take the third-grade junior high school exam on the morning of the 24th to the 26th, and 116,000 people will take the second-grade junior high school exam on the afternoon of the 26th.

In the test paper of the first Chinese subject test, the composition topic is still optional. Candidates can share “the Beijing I read” or describe “a tree in my life” to express their emotions and use their imagination. “Beijing City of Museums” and China‘s “Aerospace Spirit” were included in the questions one after another, leading candidates to pay attention to new trends in urban development and enhancing cultural confidence.

●Two composition questions mobilize life experience

After the Chinese subject exam, when they walked out of the exam room, the candidates were all discussing the composition questions. The reporter interviewed more than 20 candidates at random, and the number of candidates who chose two composition topics was almost the same. A candidate from the Guanzhuang Branch of No. 80 High School recalled that when the topic of the composition mentioned “walking into the architecture and reading about the history and culture of Beijing”, it reminded him of his trip to the Forbidden City during the winter vacation. “I was deeply impressed by the culture contained in the Forbidden City, so the composition It’s very smooth to write.” A candidate in Beijing’s No. 4 Middle School “read” Beijing’s rich cultural heritage. She said: “I wrote about the cultural relics and ancient buildings on the central axis, and I also mentioned Beijing’s efforts to protect the old city. effort.”

Some candidates also chose “a tree in my life”. “When I saw the title, I thought of the tree in the backyard of my house.” A boy at the Guanzhuang branch of No. 80 Middle School said that the tree accompanied his childhood. Although it has been exposed to wind and sun, it is still strong. I feel the vitality in this tree.” Some candidates started to imagine around the “tree”. In the process of growing taller and bearing fruit, my love has deepened, I have also won honors, and I understand the importance of hard work.”

Experts from the Beijing Educational Examination Institute said that the two composition questions set up a platform for candidates to choose the writing style they are good at. Question 1 reminds candidates not only to read “books with words” in Beijing, but also “books without words” in Beijing, which broadens the perspective of observing Beijing. The second question provides a broad space for candidates to write their hearts and show themselves. Xia Yu, a senior teacher at the Beijing Academy of Educational Sciences, said: “The two composition questions have fully mobilized the candidates’ real and rich life experiences, allowing candidates who usually pay attention to life, positive thinking, and in-depth exploration to stand out, and provide candidates with bold innovation and imagination. conditions and possibilities.”

●Familiar “events in Beijing” included in the question

“There are many major events that happened around us in the language test materials, such as investigating the development of Beijing’s museum city.” A candidate from the No. 4 Middle School said that when he answered the paper, he saw the development of Beijing and the country.

Experts from the Examination Institute said that the basic materials used in the test papers involved the construction of the city of museums in Beijing, showing Beijing’s history and culture and China‘s “space spirit”, and guiding students to pay attention to the new trends in Beijing’s urban development; Three materials related to the construction of public civilization guide candidates to pay attention to the important achievements of Beijing’s spiritual civilization construction.

The test paper fully embodies the characteristics of the Chinese subject that conveys the truth and is a person with culture, so that candidates can strengthen their cultural identity and establish cultural self-confidence in the infiltration of high-quality cultural resources. Zhang Xiaoyu, a senior teacher at the Beijing Academy of Educational Sciences, gave an example. The reading text of the argumentative essay is closely related to the topic of hardship and hard work, focusing on the growth of youth. The materials involve the “model of the times” Huang Wenxiu, students of the “Science and Technology Academy” and other personal deeds, highlighting the contemporary expression of revolutionary culture , “Reading this content, students can truly feel the nourishment of the revolutionary tradition to contemporary youth, and thus think about the responsibility and mission of contemporary youth for the happiness of the people and the development of the country.”

●Reduce mechanical memory pressure

In the test paper, the classic reading part also impressed many candidates. The question asked candidates to write the “highlight moment” of a character in the four classics required by the textbook. “It is necessary to narrate the relevant content in the masterpiece, but also to summarize the characteristics or spiritual qualities of the characters. Whether you have read the original work, the teacher can see it clearly from our answer sheet.” A girl from the Guanzhuang branch of No. 80 Middle School said, “I chose Monkey King from Journey to the West. I admire his indomitable courage.”

Experts from the Examination Institute said that this year is the second year of the implementation of the “double reduction” policy. The Chinese test papers adhere to the principle of “seeking progress while maintaining stability”. . The test questions focus on the candidates’ language practice ability and performance in real and specific social life situations, reducing the pressure of mechanical memory; the description of the prompts in the question stems is refined, and the main points and directions of the answers are clearly informed to the candidates, so as to guide the candidates to focus more In the test materials, the development status of the core literacy is more fully expressed. For example, the reading of classics suggests the basic thinking process and answering ideas, and examines students’ real reading experience; the reading of prose examines the candidates’ understanding of the words in the text. Play a positive guiding role.

