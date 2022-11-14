The latest situation of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Henan Province as of 24:00 on November 13, 2022

From 0 to 24:00 on November 13, 225 new local confirmed cases were reported in Henan Province (224 cases in Zhengzhou City, of which 180 were found in isolation and control, 6 were found in key population screening, 19 were found in community screening, and 17 were found in community screening. One case was found by active medical treatment, 2 cases were found by cross-regional co-investigation; 1 case in Xuchang City was found by cross-regional co-investigation). 2,789 new cases of local asymptomatic infections (2,757 cases in Zhengzhou, of which 2,417 cases were found in isolation and control, 125 cases were found in key population screening, 202 cases were found in community screening, 9 cases were found in active medical treatment, and 4 cases were found in cross-border cases. Regional co-investigation found; 10 cases in Nanyang City, of which 8 cases were found in isolation and control, 2 cases were found in key population screening; 5 cases in Xuchang City, of which 4 cases were found in isolation and control, and 1 case was found in active medical treatment; 5 cases in Jiaozuo City , all found in isolation and control; 4 cases in Anyang City, all found in isolation and control; 3 cases in Xinyang City, of which 1 case was found in isolation and control, and 2 were found in key population screening; 2 cases in Kaifeng City were found in isolation and control ; 1 case in Xinxiang City, 1 case in Shangqiu City, and 1 case in Luohe City, all of which were found in isolation and control). There are no newly imported confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections. 3 confirmed cases were cured and discharged, including 2 local cases (1 case in Zhengzhou City and 1 case in Pingdingshan City). 121 asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 118 domestic cases (70 in Pingdingshan, 47 in Zhengzhou, and 1 in Shangqiu), and 3 imported from abroad.

As of 24:00 on November 13, 2022, there were 1,376 hospitalized cases in Henan Province (1,376 local cases), and 14,165 asymptomatic infections still under medical observation (14,144 local cases and 21 imported cases).

(Source: Henan Provincial Health Commission)