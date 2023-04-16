2:27:18 – Kenyan Chebet won the Linz marathon with a course record

Mission accomplished. For the third time in a row, the organizers of the Oberbank Linz Donau Marathon were able to celebrate a course record. The Kenyan Teclah Chebet stayed more than three minutes under the previous record in the 21st edition in 2:27:18 hours. The German co-favorite Domenika Mayer (2:28:47) took second place after surviving the corona infection.

“I didn’t expect to win. The conditions weren’t ideal, but I fought my way through. That spurs me on,” said Chebet.

“The record is impressive. Heart, what more could you want?” said race director Günther Weidlinger happily.



The fastest man comes from Germany and is called Simon Boch. As expected, with a time of 2:09:25 hours, he remained well below the course record set by Ethiopian Fikre Bekele from the previous year (2:06:13) in low temperatures and rain.

“I’m satisfied, I’ve shown that I can run fast after the disappointing European Championships in Munich,” said Boch, who ran a personal best.

Four Kenyans landed behind him: Evans Kimtai Kiprono (2:09:25) was second, Kemboi Jackson Rutto (2:12:02) third, Luke Kibet Cheruiyot (2:12:15) fourth, Cornelius Chepkok (2:12: 26) Fifth.

A youngster and an Australian excelled in the half marathon

Timo Hinterndorfer from Vienna, who preferred Upper Austria’s provincial capital to the Vienna City Marathon, was number one in the Borealis half marathon. The only 18-year-old winner completed the route in Linz in 1:04:06 hours.

“It was the right decision to run here. The mood is cool, everything worked out for me,” said Hinterndorfer, who finished more than four minutes ahead of Alexander Bründl (1:08:15). This is remarkable in that the youngster has contested a half marathon for the first time.

Timo Hinterndorfer (left) triumphed in the half marathon.

Isaac Kosgei was third in 1:11:08. Incidentally, Georg Enzenberger, the brother of the quarter marathon winner, finished seventh.

In the women’s race, Australia’s Vanessa Wilson prevailed in 1:17:53, 3:39 minutes faster than Slovakia’s Katarina Lovrantova (1:21:32). Third was the German Tina Fischl (1:21:55). The best Austrian in fourth was Michaela Pilat (1:23:15).

Wilson is on vacation with her family in Linz. She is, if you will, a long-distance runner who previously worked in Hanover. “I figured I’d take that with me. It might have been a bit warmer, but it went pretty well,” Wilson said. On Tuesday we’re going back “down under”.

Christoph Stadlbauer triumphed in Linz.

Christoph Stadlbauer was chosen as the handbike winner

The hand bikers traditionally had the right of way at the 21st Oberbank Linz Donau Marathon, who not only had to deal with the selective route, but also with adverse conditions.

It was unusually fresh for mid-April, and rain (at least only intermittently and by no means as intense as on Friday) became a disruptive factor. Christoph Stadlbauer was unimpressed by this.

The athlete from Aigen-Schlägl was in a class of his own and triumphed in a time of 35:56 minutes. He was 46 seconds faster than Helmut Jost. Third was Gerhard Hochmayr.

“My goal is the 2024 Paralympics in Paris,” says Stadlbauer, who is in a wheelchair after a traffic accident in 2004. The Mühlviertler is a tireless fighter.

His motto is: “Everything crappy in life has its good side again. You can either give up – then you’ll become a complete idiot – or you can accept your fate and fight.”

Behind the trio, Paralympics champion Walter Ablinger and OÖN sports director Christoph Zöpfl, who had meticulously prepared for this challenge, formed a brilliantly coordinated car pool that pushed each other from start to finish. Zöpfl finished fourth in 49:49 minutes, Ablinger fifth a second behind.

Defending champion Florian Brungraber was absent this time.

In the women’s ranking, Cornelia Wibmer was in a class of her own with a time of 41:26 minutes.

Anna Petutschnigg and Alexander Farthofer are the fastest skaters

The Fischer Brot inline skating half marathon has also been decided. Anna Petutschnigg beat the competition by almost five minutes in 41:11. Ivona Matkovic was second, Lina Oberschneider third.

In the men’s race, Alexander Farthofer had the upper hand in 40:43 minutes, exactly 23 seconds ahead of Manuel Vogl. Bronze went to Mathieu Grandgirard.

Local heroes won the quarter marathon

Martin Enzenberger from Eferding, the younger brother of triathlete Georg, who competes in the half marathon, won the Linz AG quarter marathon. In 33:44 minutes the winner was 23 seconds ahead of the Ukrainian Vitalii Kapitanets and 1:35 minutes ahead of Christoph Schmalzer.

In the women’s category, Bernadette Schuster from Öppingen (38:00), who, like Enzenberger, is preparing for the mountain running state championships in two weeks, triumphed. Second was Kerstin Springer (38:42), third was the German Lena Lechl (41:35).

The 22nd edition of the Oberbank Linz Donau Marathon will take place on April 7th, 2024.

