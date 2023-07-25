229 aftershocks are registered after strong earthquake of 6.8 degrees

The authorities of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources reported this Tuesday that 229 earthquakes have been reported after a strong telluric movement of 6.8 degrees Richter. The strong tremor was recorded on July 18.

According to the environmental authorities, these aftershocks were reported until 6:00 in the morning on Tuesday, July 25.

The recorded telluric movements are in the range of 3.5 to 5.4 degrees on the Richter scale, with a number of felt aftershocks of 53.

The strong earthquake that occurred on July 18 was reported in the coastal area of ​​Usulután, 66 kilometers (km) south of El Espino beach.

