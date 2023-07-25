Home » 229 aftershocks are registered after strong earthquake of 6.8 degrees
229 aftershocks are registered after strong earthquake of 6.8 degrees

The authorities of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources reported this Tuesday that 229 earthquakes have been reported after a strong telluric movement of 6.8 degrees Richter. The strong tremor was recorded on July 18.

According to the environmental authorities, these aftershocks were reported until 6:00 in the morning on Tuesday, July 25.

The recorded telluric movements are in the range of 3.5 to 5.4 degrees on the Richter scale, with a number of felt aftershocks of 53.

The strong earthquake that occurred on July 18 was reported in the coastal area of ​​Usulután, 66 kilometers (km) south of El Espino beach.

