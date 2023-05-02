23- 0 An unusual score

SOCCER

Centro Deportivo Olmedo, continues with its preseason prior to the start of the second category championship, the “Ciclón de los Andes” has set its promotion to professional football as its main objective.

Centro Deportivo Olmedo, continues its preparation in the preseason prior to the start of the promotion tournament in Ecuadorian soccer 2023; The idol from Riobambeño obtained a resounding 23-0 victory against the Indi Native Fútbol Club of Tungurahua. This result, although impressive, must be carefully analyzed as the low level of the opposing team may have influenced the score. It is important to note that Indi Native FC also competes in the promotion tournament in their province and although the result was not favorable for them, this should not minimize the achievement obtained by Olmedo de Riobamba, this result allows them to increase confidence and keep the line of action drawn for the official commitments of the upcoming championship

Those led by the Chilean Nelson Tapia, showed the training work they have been doing, dominating the game from the initial whistle. The people of Riobambeños scored 23 goals, something never seen before and that will surely be part of the historical statistics of Ecuadorian soccer. Although it is true that a result like this can be misleading due to the level of the Indi Native, this win fills the Olmedo fans with optimism, who anxiously await to know the final date for the start of the tournament.