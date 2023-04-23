23 April message from Minister Özer – Political News

Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer, April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day so he posted a message.

Here is the message of Minister Özer on April 23;

“Dear Nation,

symbol of our national will and independence. Turkish Grand National AssemblyOn the 103rd anniversary of the founding of . “Sovereignty belongs to the nation unconditionally.” On this blessed day crowned with the principle of

We are working with determination to broaden the horizons of our children, whom I believe will be much bigger than ours in the future steps they will take for our world. I commemorate with mercy our deputies and all our martyrs in the First Assembly, who did not hesitate to make the greatest sacrifices for this cause, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our republic and the first President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, who led and managed the War of Independence.

I congratulate the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day of our precious nation and our children, the light of our future, together with all the children of the world.

Click for Other Political News