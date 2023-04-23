Home » 23 April message from Minister Özer – Political News
News

23 April message from Minister Özer – Political News

by admin
23 April message from Minister Özer – Political News

Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer, April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day so he posted a message.

Here is the message of Minister Özer on April 23;

“Dear Nation,

symbol of our national will and independence. Turkish Grand National AssemblyOn the 103rd anniversary of the founding of . “Sovereignty belongs to the nation unconditionally.” On this blessed day crowned with the principle of

We are working with determination to broaden the horizons of our children, whom I believe will be much bigger than ours in the future steps they will take for our world. I commemorate with mercy our deputies and all our martyrs in the First Assembly, who did not hesitate to make the greatest sacrifices for this cause, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our republic and the first President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, who led and managed the War of Independence.

I congratulate the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day of our precious nation and our children, the light of our future, together with all the children of the world.

Click for Other Political News

See also  Lifeless, in a closet and on the street a person was found

You may also like

More than 390 athletes will participate in the...

The earth suffers, we need far-sighted policies of...

Web3 Startup Funding Down 82% Year-Over-Year By CoinTelegraph

The corruption of Arab universities

Sudan, US embassy evacuated

Pakistan’s first ‘organic’ village, where only we were...

A 16-year-old girl was scopolaminated in Barrancabermeja

Open Data Maturity Report 2022: Italy among the...

the army of the Russian Federation shelled Kharkiv...

The requirements that Avianca and Viva Air must...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy