China News Service, Beijing, October 18 (Xu Jing) From 0:00 to 15:00 on October 18, 23 new cases of local infection were added in Beijing, including many cases of school students. The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that it is necessary to strengthen the management of campus epidemic prevention. If teachers, students and employees have relevant symptoms, they should report to the school as soon as possible even on weekends and holidays, and go to school without illness.

38 new local infections in the past two days

The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on the 18th that from 0:00 to 24:00 on October 17, there were 15 new cases of local infection in Beijing, including 12 cases of isolation observers and 3 cases of social screening personnel; 6 cases in Haidian District, There were 4 cases in Chaoyang District, 2 cases in Dongcheng District, 1 case each in Xicheng District, Fengtai District, and Economic Development Zone; 11 cases were mild cases, and 4 cases were asymptomatic infections. Another 3 asymptomatic infections have been transferred to confirmed cases.

From 0:00 to 15:00 on October 18, there were 23 new cases of local infections, all of which were quarantined observers; 9 in Chaoyang District, 6 in Xicheng District, 3 in Haidian District, 2 in Dongcheng District, Fengtai District, Shunyi District, 1 case in Huairou District; 20 cases of mild infection and 3 cases of asymptomatic infection.

Many of the newly infected people are school students

Relevant situation of newly infected persons: Infected persons 156 and 171: belong to the same family members, and now live in Building 7, Guanghe Dongli, Shuangjing Street, Chaoyang District. On October 14th and 15th, they were quarantined at home as risk personnel. On October 16th, infected person 156 was quarantined as a close contact of infected person 114. On October 17th, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive. On October 17th and 18th A confirmed case was diagnosed on the day, and the clinical classifications were all mild.

Infected Person 157: Currently living in Building No. 2, Dongyingfang, Dongyingfang, Dongzhimen Street, Dongcheng District. As a close contact of infected person 114, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 17, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild.

Infected Person 158: It was found through social nucleic acid screening that he is currently living in Building 7, Yard 2, Bailusi Road, Wangsiying Township, Chaoyang District. He is a student. On October 17, it was reported that the nucleic acid test result was positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild.

Infected persons 159 to 163: The current addresses are Building 15 and Building 18, Yard 12, Zhongguancun South Street, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District, and Building 3, Yard 82, Xueyuan South Road, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District. As close contacts of infected person 143, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 17, they reported that the nucleic acid test results were all positive. On the same day, infected persons 160 and 161 were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and their clinical types were all mild. They were infected on October 17 and 18. 159, 162, and 163 were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Infected persons 164 and 165 are members of the same family and currently live in Building 5, Area A, Baiyang Jingyuan, Wangsiying Township, Chaoyang District. Infected person 165 is a student at school. As a close contact of infected person 158, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test results were all positive on October 17, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 18, and the clinical types were all mild.

Infected persons 166 and 183: members of the same family, currently living in Building 6, Fuguoli, Xinjiekou Street, Xicheng District. As a close contact of infected person 130, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 17, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 18. The clinical classification was all mild.

Infected Person 167: Currently living at No. 59, Central Second Street, Nanbanbidian Village, Liqiao Town, Shunyi District. As a close contact of infected person 145, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 17, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 18. The clinical type was mild.

Infected persons 168 and 169: They are members of the same family and currently live in Building 8, Yujingwan Central District, Dougezhuang Township, Chaoyang District. Home isolation as a risk person, positive nucleic acid test results were reported on October 17, 168 of the infected were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on October 18, 169 of the infected were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical classification was mild.

Infected Person 170: Currently living at No. 101, Beili Shi Road, Zhan Road Street, Xicheng District. As a close contact of infected person 148, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 17, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 18. The clinical type was mild. Infected Person 172: Currently living in Jixian Villa, Huairou Town, Huairou District. As a close contact of infected person 138, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 17, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 18. The clinical type was mild. Infected 173: Closed-loop managers. On October 18, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild. Infected Person 174: Currently living in Building 2, Xishuijing Hutong, Chaoyangmen Street, Dongcheng District. As a close contact of infected person 147, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 17, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 18. The clinical type was mild. See also 1 new positive person was added in Dulan County, Haixi Prefecture, Qinghai, 1 new confirmed case and 16 positive people were added in Golmud City Infected Person 175: Currently living in Building 28, Hongshan County Community, Fengtai District. As close contacts of infected persons 111 and 112, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 17, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 18. The clinical type was mild. Infected Person 176: Currently living at No. 18, Shatushan Back Street, Gymnasium Road Street, Dongcheng District. As a close contact of infected person 122, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 17, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 18. The clinical type was mild. Infected persons 177 and 178: their current addresses are No. 10, Ligezhuang Village Industrial Zone, Jinzhan Township, Chaoyang District, and No. 252, Ligezhuang Village, respectively. As close contacts of infected person 81, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 17, they reported that the nucleic acid test result was positive. On October 18, 177 infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and their clinical classification was mild, and 178 infected persons were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections. . Infected persons 179 and 182: their current addresses are Building 1 and Building 2, Area A, Baiyang Jingyuan, Wangsiying Township, Chaoyang District. Students at school. As a close contact of infected person 158, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 18, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild. Infected person 180: Currently living in Building 7, Yard 8, Zhongguancun South Street, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District. As a risk person who was quarantined at home, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 18, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical classification was mild. Infected Person 181: Quarantined as a close contact of Infected Person 148. On October 18, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild. The infected persons 184 and 185 are the same family members of the infected person 146, and their current address is the same as that of the infected person 146. As close contacts, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 18, they reported a positive nucleic acid test result, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild. Strengthen risk investigation in crowded places The report pointed out that the current epidemic situation in Beijing has multiple transmission chains, and the prevention and control situation is severe and complicated. It is necessary to tighten and compact the “quartet responsibility”, especially in schools, supermarkets, restaurants and other places with dense personnel, and strictly implement the main responsibility and personal responsibility. , strengthen the screening and placement of risk personnel and risk points, establish personnel ledgers, implement dynamic management, and ensure that nucleic acid testing should be checked and no one is missed. Strictly implement prevention and control measures such as scanning code temperature measurement and checking nucleic acid negative certificates. Those entering and returning to Beijing should take the initiative to report The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds home isolation and home health monitoring personnel and their co-occupants to strictly stay at home, stay at home, and do a good job of health monitoring. Take the medicine, report it immediately and cooperate with the corresponding control measures; the transported person must wear N95 or KN95 medical protective masks and gloves during the transport process, maintain a safe social distance with others, avoid mutual communication, get on and off the bus in an orderly manner, and fix the seat. Walk around at will; front-line epidemic prevention and control personnel such as transfer personnel, medical personnel, transfer personnel, testing personnel, public security officers, etc., must do a good job in personal protection, strengthen closed-loop management of high-risk positions, and be sure to put on and take off protective clothing, gloves, N95 masks, etc. Protective equipment, pay attention to hand hygiene, do a good job in nucleic acid testing and monitoring of symptoms such as fever and cough to ensure your own health and safety. The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention calls on the general public to understand, support and cooperate with various epidemic prevention requirements. Those entering and returning to Beijing shall strictly implement the epidemic prevention policy when entering and returning to Beijing, and take the initiative to report to relevant departments such as communities, units, hotels, etc.; After 3 days and 2 tests, complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and complete a second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after an interval of 24 hours, and do not go out at home until the negative result, and do not have meals, parties, or travel within 7 days. crowded places. (Finish)

