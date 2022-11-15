Original title: Jiangsu added 23 local confirmed cases yesterday, 52 local asymptomatic infections

November 13, 0-24:00,23 new local confirmed cases in Jiangsu(3 cases in Nanjing City, 17 cases in Lianyungang City, 2 cases in Yancheng City, and 1 case in Taizhou City, all of which were treated in isolation in designated hospitals),52 new cases of local asymptomatic infections(1 in Nanjing, 1 in Wuxi, 12 in Xuzhou, 3 in Changzhou, 3 in Suzhou, 4 in Nantong, 12 in Lianyungang, 1 in Huaian, 2 in Yancheng, and 8 in Yangzhou , 3 cases in Taizhou City, and 2 cases in Suqian City, all of which are under isolation medical management in designated hospitals). Among them, 57 cases are under centralized isolation, home isolation and other control states.

1 newly imported confirmed case (imported from Japan, isolated and treated in a designated hospital in Nanjing), and 7 newly imported asymptomatic infections. There were 12 new discharged cases (12 domestic cases), and 20 asymptomatic infections released from isolation and medical management (17 domestic cases and 3 imported cases).

At present, 90 confirmed cases (76 domestic cases and 14 imported cases) have been isolated and treated in designated hospitals, and 219 asymptomatic infections (188 domestic cases and 31 imported cases) are under isolation medical management.

(Headquarters reporter Wu Rui)