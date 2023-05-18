23 rivers flooded, 41 municipalities involved, 280 landslides, over 400 roads blocked — Emilia-Romagna Region

Operations are still underway to secure those in at-risk homes in areas affected by bad weather.

About 600 firefighters are involved, of which 300 arrived from outside the region, who have so far guaranteed over 430 interventions with

the use of 200 vehicles and 3 helicopters.

The Ravenna 118 helicopter was also in flight throughout the day for the evacuation of fragile people. While further intermittent rainfall is expected, in the next few hours, until the night.

This is the last one emergency update which has been affecting Emilia-Romagna for almost 48 hours.

At the moment there are over 10,000 people evacuated from their homes, mainly between the provinces of Bologna, Forlì Cesena and Ravenna.

The Joint Operational Command (COVI) has activated 5 helicopters, 9 inflatable boats and 6 lagoon boats, as well as 12 operational units for the control of the banks, a remotely piloted aircraft ready for monitoring, 7 inflatable boats.

And 26 men and six rafts from the San Marco Brigade are arriving in the evening.

The National Harbor Master’s Office is providing 3 helicopters, an airplane, 2 boats and, arriving in Ravenna, 12 divers.

The Carabinieri will strengthen their presence in the area thanks to anti-looting teams and will make 2 helicopters available, as will the Guardia di Finanza.

The volunteers

There are over 1200 volunteers on the field today to bring relief to the population. There are 700 those coming from the coordinations of all the provinces of the Region.

About 370 belong to the mobile columns of the Regions of Tuscany, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia-Giulia, Piedmont, Umbria, Lazio and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano. 139 those belonging to 14 national civil protection associations.

From 2 May, the date of the onset of bad weather, the number of man/days deployed by civil protection volunteers thus rises to over 7,500

Flooding and landslides

In 41 municipalities have signed up at least 50 floods.

15 centers in the bolognese: Bologna, Budrio, Molinella, Medicina, Castel San Pietro, Imola, Mordano, Castel Guelfo, Castel del Rio, Fontanelice, Castenaso, Ozzano dell’Emilia, Pianoro, San Lazzaro di Savena, Sala Bolognese; 13 in Ravenna: Brisighella, Conselice, Lugo, Massalombarda, Sant’Agata sul Santerno, Cotignola, Solarolo, Faenza, Castel Bolognese, Riolo Terme, Bagnacavallo, Russi, Cervia; 11 in Forlì-Cesenate: Forlì, Cesena, Cesenatico, Gatteo Mare, Gambettola, Savignano sul Rubicone, Mercato Saraceno, Castrocaro Terme and Terra del Sole, Gambettola, Meldola, Bertinoro; 2 in Rimini: Riccione and Santarcangelo di Romagna.

I am more than 280 landslides, of which 120 are particularly important in 58 municipalities:

province of Bologna: Bologna, Imola, Borgo Tossignano, Castel del Rio, Monterenzio, Fontanelice, Loiano, Monte San Pietro, Monghidoro, Castel San Pietro Terme, Pianoro, Marzabotto, Monzuno, Casalfiumanese, Sasso Marconi.

province of Modena: Montecreto, Polinago, Rignano sul Secchia, Marano sul Panaro, Pievepelago, Serramazzoni, Maranello, Sassuolo, Zocca, Pavullo nel Frignano, Fiorano modenese, Guiglia, Lama Mocogno, Montese.

province of Forlì Cesena: Tredozio, Predappio, Dovadola, Mercato Saraceo, Castrocaro Terme and Terra del Sole, Santa Sofia, Civitella di Romagna, Galeata, Roncofreddo, Modigliana, Bertinora, Meldola, Portico and San Benedetto, Premilcuore and Rocca San Casciano;

province of Reggio Emilia: Canossa, Baiso, Carpineti, Toano and Villa Minozzo, Ventasso

province of Ravenna: Casola Valsenio, Brisighella and Riolo Terme

Province of Rimini: Casteldelci, Sant’Agata Feltria, Novafeltria, San Leo, Montescudo-Monte Colombo

More than 400 municipal, provincial and state roads are closed

The situation of rivers and streams

There are 23 rivers and streams flooded, even in several points: Idice, Quaderna, Sillaro, Santerno, Senio, Lamone, Marzeno, Montone, Savio, Pisciatello, Lavino, Gaiana, Ronco, Sintria, Bevano, Zena, Rabbi, Voltre , Bidente, Ravone, Rio Cozzi, Rigossa, Savena.

Another 13 watercourses exceeded level 3 (alarm) of the hydrometric threshold in some monitoring stations: Marecchia, Ausa, Uso, Rubicone, Idice, Santerno, Quaderna, Panaro, Samoggia, Ghironda, Lavino, Navile, Fiumi Uniti .