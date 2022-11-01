Shortly before dawn, a 23-year-old girl was hit by a car while walking along via Veneto in Pieve del Grappa, in the Treviso area. The impact was very violent and the girl died instantly.

The young woman on foot was overwhelmed by an Audi with a 23-year-old from Treviso who was driving towards the town of Fonte. The driver was accompanied in a state of shock to the hospital for the investigation of the case.