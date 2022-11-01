Home News 23-year-old girl hit and killed by a peer in the Treviso area
News

23-year-old girl hit and killed by a peer in the Treviso area

by admin
23-year-old girl hit and killed by a peer in the Treviso area

Shortly before dawn, a 23-year-old girl was hit by a car while walking along via Veneto in Pieve del Grappa, in the Treviso area. The impact was very violent and the girl died instantly.

The young woman on foot was overwhelmed by an Audi with a 23-year-old from Treviso who was driving towards the town of Fonte. The driver was accompanied in a state of shock to the hospital for the investigation of the case.

See also  Contracts in the hospital and the Camorra, 40 precautionary measures in Naples. Public officials and entrepreneurs are also involved

You may also like

The girl was asked by the company to...

From Rixi to Leo: here are the eight...

Sidera Aurea, videomapping in the Salone to recreate...

Hu Jintao’s departure incident fermented an open letter...

Because our signature strike continues

The comprehensive output value of Hunan tea industry...

Seized by a heart attack, he asks for...

National Accounting Professional and Technical Intermediate Qualification Examination...

Electric bike theft: found and returned by two...

Hu Changsheng presided over the video scheduling meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy