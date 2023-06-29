Home » 23-year-old man died after being stabbed in Neiva
23-year-old man died after being stabbed in Neiva

On the afternoon of last Wednesday, May Orlando Muñoz Valderrama, a 23-year-old young man, lost his life after suffering a fatal wound to his neck during a fight.

The incident occurred on Calle 2 Carrera 11 in the Quebraditas neighborhood in Neiva, at approximately 5:24 p.m., when the authorities received an alert through the radio station.

According to police reports, May Orlando Muñoz Valderrama was found lying on a public road with a deep wound to his neck, presumably caused by a sharp knife-type weapon. Despite the fact that she was given first aid immediately, unfortunately she no longer had vital signs.

The situation provoked a quick response from the authorities, who deployed units of the SIJIN (Criminal Investigation Section and Interpol) and the clinical crime laboratory to carry out the respective investigations. In addition, the security cameras located around the scene of the incident were reviewed in order to gather evidence that could help clarify the facts.

So far, no further details have been revealed about those possibly involved in the fight or the reasons that led to this unfortunate outcome. The authorities have launched an exhaustive investigation to clarify the facts and find those responsible for this tragic event.

The community is shocked by the death of May Orlando Muñoz Valderrama, a young man of only 23 years of age whose life was cut short in the middle of an episode of violence. The authorities are expected to work diligently to resolve this case and bring the culprits to justice.

The authorities urge anyone who may have relevant information about this incident to come forward and collaborate with the investigations, so that justice is done and further episodes of violence are prevented.

