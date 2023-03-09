This March 9 marks the 23rd anniversary of the forced disappearance of seven agents of the Technical Investigation Corps of the Prosecutor’s Office, attached to the Cesar section.

This day commemorates the fact that 23 years ago, Carlos Ibarra Bernal, Danilo Carrera Aguancha, Edilberto Linares Correa, Hugo Quintero Solano, Israel Roca Martínez, Jaime Barros Ovalle and Mario Abillo Trocha, went to the Holanda farm in the municipality of La Paz.

His mission was to carry out an investigation regarding a case of disappearance of a popsicle vendor named Alcides Tiburcio Rivera Palencia. However, they had the bad luck of being victims of the armed conflict.

They were ambushed by the Northern Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia under the command of Rodrígo Tovar Pupo, alias ‘Jorge 40’.

More than two decades after this episode, his relatives ask for clarity and that the remains be found.

For this day, a series of events will be held starting at 4:00 in the afternoon at the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office Cra. 11A# 15-43, outside the CTI headquarters in Valledupar.

