A luxury for the taste buds, and for the wallet. A very clever marketing gimmick, the culinary fashion of the moment, the superdeluxe pizza, also lands in the region. The one invented by Giovanni Mascari, one of the most important starred pizza chefs in the world and spearhead of the historic Al Pellegrino di Gradisca d’Isonzo, will be the first pizza entirely covered in gold in Venezia Giulia. Video shot by Pierluigi Bumbaca

05:41