24 Chinese military aircraft approach Taiwan

Eight Chinese warplanes crossed the central line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, as part of a deployment of 24 military aircraft from the Asian giant that were sighted near the island, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense announced, reports Reuters.

It is reported that four Chinese warships have also joined the “combat-ready joint patrol.”

In response, Taiwan deployed planes and warships and activated its missile systems’ tracking of the maneuvers of Chinese forces.

Any “provocative behavior” that may have consequences is not good for regional security, the ministry said.

Last April, China simulated precision strikes and locked down the island with a series of military exercises around the territory, after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. States, Kevin McCarthy, in Los Angeles. with RT

