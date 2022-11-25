Source title: 24-hour response to every piece of reply, colleges and universities set up a platform for immediate handling of epidemic-related complaints

"Teacher, what should I do if I forgot my computer charger?" "The girls' dormitory is in urgent need of sanitary products." "I was a little scared when I was suddenly asked to be quarantined"… This is what Yao Mengzhu, secretary of the Youth League Committee of the School of Earth Sciences, China University of Petroleum (Beijing), needs to deal with every day. student demands. Recently, various colleges and universities in Beijing have established a mechanism of "handling complaints immediately" related to the epidemic. Through the problem demand feedback platform, they can accept, transfer and respond to students' appeals in a timely manner. Click on the China University of Petroleum's corporate WeChat account, and report problems and raise demands in the "e-Sutong" section. Students can pass on their appeals from the platform to the heads of relevant departments of the school through a few simple operations. As a counselor and the director of the girls' dormitory building in the East Campus, Yao Mengzhu, together with 10 other teachers, is responsible for handling the appeals of more than 5,000 students in the area, helping them solve their daily study, life, psychological and other problems. The 24-hour response is almost real-time, and there are replies every time, and the words are heart-warming. She is also affectionately called "the intimate sister" by the students. Early yesterday morning, Yao Mengzhu, who works from home, sat down at his desk and turned on the computer. There were numerous entries in the file that recorded the information of all the students in the area in detail: meal delivery statistics, transfer and isolation status, agency affairs, resolution of appeals, etc. "We have to re-count and update the information every day, especially the students' appeals, which must be responded to and dealt with in a timely manner." Yao Mengzhu said that at present, he mainly helps students solve problems online. Everything is taken care of. "Teacher, my job-seeking unit asked me to submit a certificate, and the deadline is two days away, but I am still in isolation in the dormitory, what should I do? Can you help me?" A message asking for help popped up in Yao Mengzhu's dialog box, The tone is a little anxious. She hurriedly contacted the students to confirm the specific content and deadline of the certificate, and did not forget to take care of the students' emotions: "Don't worry, I will do it for you." After hanging up the phone, she immediately logged into the school system to issue an online certificate, and contacted the relevant The teacher in charge applies for an urgent application. In less than a day, the student received a scanned copy of the proof. "There are a lot of urgent matters to be dealt with, and it is necessary to appease the students' uneasiness and solve problems, without any details." Yao Mengzhu said that she is always on call every day, and her mobile phone is turned on 24 hours a day, and she always pays attention to whether students have urgent needs for help. "Guarding with heart, the mission must be achieved. In special times, our counselors are the backbone of the students. We must set an example for them and tide over the difficulties together." At present, many colleges and universities in Beijing have established round-the-clock appeal channels. Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics deepens the application of the "i Beihang Community" appeal online platform, listens to students' voices in a timely manner, and quickly connects and handles them. Tsinghua University and Beijing Technology and Business University have opened "first response" student service hotlines to promptly resolve appeals related to the epidemic. Beijing University of Technology has established a systematic appeal collection and feedback channel, opened a real-time question-and-answer platform on corporate WeChat online, and responded to appeals as soon as possible; offline, the building director reception system was promoted, and building directors and counselors went deep into the dormitory to understand needs and solve difficulties.

