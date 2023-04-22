24 injured when bus rolls into a ravine on the road to La Vega

THE WALK that members of a Christian community began this Saturday towards a Cundinamarqués municipality ended early and with a bitter experience, when the bus they were traveling in rolled into a ravine.

The events occurred this Saturday morning when 40 people who were traveling in a bus from the private company Star tours, for reasons that are the subject of investigation but which point to a mechanical failure, rolled into an abyss at kilometer 47 of the Bogota-Medellin highway.

The vehicle, with license plates SZU 432, unexpectedly turned towards the abyss, leaving a balance of 24 injured who receive medical attention in hospitals in the Cundinamarque area.

Alvaro Farfán, a member of the Cundinamarca Fire Department, reported that “the group of 40 people, members of a Christian church, were traveling in the tourist bus that had an accident on the road that leads from Bogotá to La Vega.”

He added that immediately the tragedy occurred, fire engines and personnel from San Francisco, El Rosal and Nocaima, as well as the traffic authorities and the Civil Defense, went to the scene.

At this noon, after the rescue of the passengers and the concutor, the work of extracting the bus is carried out.