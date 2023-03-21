In Zone 7, made up of the provinces of Loja, Zamora Chinchipe and El Oro, there have been 24 cases of people with Laron syndrome, a pathology related to low growth in height in people. In the province of Loja, there are three cantons where there would be more cases.

Gabriela Angamarca Loaiza, zonal manager of medicines of the Ministry of Public Health, (MSP), explained that the medication makes it possible to correct the deficit recognized by growth hormone in tissues. “The MSP, through the Zonal Coordination 7, guarantees treatment with the drug Mecasermina, to 24 patients with syndrome related to the congenital disease characterized by markedly short stature,” she specified.

The official added that there is a multidisciplinary team made up of a general practitioner, family doctor, psychologist, otolaryngologist, endocrinologist, traumatologist, cardiologist, neurologist, nutritionist, pediatrician, among others, who determine, according to various characteristics, the appropriate dose for each patient. .

Laron syndrome is included in the list of catastrophic, rare or orphan diseases. It is a rare, inherited, autonomic recessive disease characterized by marked short stature due to the inability of cells to use growth hormone (GH).

According to Gabriela Angamarca, patients with these types of diseases are referred to other specialty hospitals in order to provide comprehensive care. “In the same way, parents receive training so that they can administer the treatment with the respective dose, once they return home,” she explained.

The MSP announced that the new delivery, whose investment is USD 136,640, arrived in Quito on Saturday, March 11, 2023 and would be 224 doses that will serve to treat this type of congenital disease throughout the country. “In the province, the cantons with the most cases would be Loja, Chaguarpamba and Paltas. To start the treatment, we need a letter of commitment from the patient or her family member, “concluded the zone official. (YO)