24 people were captured over the weekend in Huila

During this weekend, the Huila Department Police carried out a series of operations and preventive plans in the 33 municipalities under its jurisdiction, managing to capture 24 people, 19 of them in flagrante delicto and 5 by court order. .

Among the arrests, 6 stand out for qualified and aggravated theft, 4 for illegal possession of firearms, 4 for drug trafficking, 2 for personal injuries, 2 for sexual crimes and 6 for other crimes.

In addition, in the search of people in commercial establishments open to the public and in places with a greater agglomeration of people, they managed to seize 2 firearms, 2 traumatic weapons and 112 bladed weapons. The uniformed officers also recovered 8 motorcycles in the verification of parking lots and the request for background information that were made on the parking of automobiles on public roads.

It may interest you: Double homicide in Guadalupe, Huila

Regarding the attention to cases for behaviors contrary to coexistence, the Police stated that 144 subpoena orders were imposed in application of the Code of Coexistence and Citizen Security, with behaviors that put life and integrity at risk as the most recurring offenses. , those contrary to the care and integrity of public space and those related to compliance with regulations that affect economic activity, such as the closure of establishments.

Precisely one of the notable captures was that of a 30-year-old man known as ‘Niche or Araña’, who was captured by the Police in the center of the town of Brussels, after entering through the roof of a clothing store and steal various items of clothing and money from the cash register. The quadrant patrol quickly arrived at the scene, managing to surprise the offender in flagrante delicto. The man, who already had several complaints for theft from residences and commercial premises in the area, was made available to the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty for the crime of qualified theft. Authorities are expected to issue a security measure.