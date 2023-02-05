Home News 24-year-old married an 85-year-old man
61 years is the age difference of this couple that went viral on social networks.

And as the saying goes, “for love there is no age”, this was confirmed by a couple in the United States that became a trend due to the wide difference that exists between them.

The most notable difference is clearly the age, 61 years that does not go unnoticed and that makes all eyes steal.

Miracle Poque, is a native of Mississippi, United States, there she met Charles, while working in a laundry in 2019.

In 2020, the retired real estate agent proposed to Miracle, who is already thinking of expanding the family.

“I found out in a conversation when we asked our date of birth and he said he was born in 1937 (…) I didn’t even put his age, we just wanted to see how he was doing. I don’t care if he’s 100 or 55, I like him for being him. I thought that he was maybe 60 or 70 years old because he looks very good, “the woman told ‘Kennedy News‘.

The woman commented that her mother, Tamika Phillips, 45, and her grandfather, Joe Brown, 72, supported her in her decision to get married, but with her father, Kareem Phillips, 47, things were not so easy since it was difficult for her. much accept it.

“I want him to have another generation. We are looking to go to an IVF clinic to talk about our options (…) Perhaps Charles’s age prevents us from having children, but I have an open mind, “said the woman.

