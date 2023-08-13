24-year-old starting XI – Ancelotti shows courage at Real Madrid

ReportWithout the veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in the starting XI, but with new faces like Fran García and Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid won the new LaLiga season 2-0 in Bilbao. Coach Carlo Ancelotti is testing himself as an improviser, not least because of the departure of Karim Benzema, who not only shows courage but also promises success for the royal team this season.

Collage: REAL TOTAL, Getty Images“> Enlarge

Ancelotti does not (yet) need Mbappé

BILBAO. When Carlo Ancelotti finally had to answer questions from the press, it was as certain as amen in church that a reporter would ask him: is Kylian Mbappé coming? But Ancelotti’s answer has always been similar in recent weeks. “I don’t believe”the Real Madrid coach only asserted on Friday during a media round that a centre-forward would need to be signed.

His team is “very well positioned”, assured the 64-year-old. he owned “some options”he affirmed and clarified again: “I’m very happy with the squad, which gives me a lot of hope.” Mind you, Ancelotti only has four nominal offensive players in the squad. Karim Benzema? Marco Asensio? Eden Hazard? All away! The Spanish record champions have brought back attacking midfielder Brahim Díaz, who can also play on the wings, and center forward Joselu.

Variability – and play tailored for Bellingham

However, Real Madrid didn’t sign the duo with the prospect of either player being part of the starting XI straight away. On the other hand, there is no need for a debate on the purchase of Jude Bellingham, which cost more than 100 million euros. It goes without saying that the Englishman is seeded for the time being – he is also convincing. Or rather: “He is”to take Ancelotti at his word, “outstanding”.

Bellingham’s qualities and losing the Benzema goal machine has prompted Ancelotti to improvise. A departure from the usual and mostly successfully practiced 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 with diamond. It is also clear „that there won’t be just one system this season”, according to Ancelotti. But first the Italian tries his hand at improvisation – with 4-4-2 and diamond. Tested for the first time in the USA and thus won two games and lost two, Ancelotti played with the same formation in the La Liga opener against the Athletic Club in Bilbao.

Related Posts

Ancelotti is ‘concerned’ with the Brazilian and praises Lunin’s performance. Continue reading

Bellingham hit the spot straight away at Real: “Very special.” Continue reading

Even without Kroos and Modrić, Real had “a lot of control”

Bellingham played on the ten, as expected, because „sbest quality”Ancelotti explained in advance, “be invading the penalty area”. Bellingham had already scored against Manchester United in the USA, in Bilbao he scored 2-0 after a corner (36th) – his first competitive goal for Real Madrid. Unsurprisingly, Ancelotti relied on Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes at the front. “They just have to continue their development”, said Ancelotti before the start of the season. Vinícius did not live up to expectations in Bilbao, but Rodrygo shone as a goal scorer to make it 1-0 (28th).

“We had a lot of control”, Ancelotti stated after the first competitive win of the season. He caused a stir with a surprising decision before kick-off: The experienced midfielders Toni Kroos, 33, and Luka Modrić, 37, were not in the starting XI – and had to sit on the substitutes’ bench at San Mamés. A bold statement. It should be shown that the new midfield team around Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga was able to convince.

Ancelotti is satisfied with what he sees

The starting XI that Ancelotti fielded for La Liga opener, which included 23-year-old returnee Fran García, was just 24.27 years old – no one was older than 31! Of course, that could already look different next week against Almería (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.). Because Ancelotti promised Kroos and Modrić that they could potentially be back in the starting squad in the next game, which would of course raise the average age.

But Ancelotti could also do without the veterans once more – because Real Madrid proved in Bilbao that they can do well without them. Overall, Ancelotti saw a lot of positives with a new system, courage and improvisation – also because the defense was sorted compared to the preparation. Just „we lacked a bit of finishing accuracy up front, we lost a few balls”, analyzed Ancelotti. But the strikers available to him are “dangerous” – and as long as that’s the case and the success is in the present, his answer to Mbappé’s questions will remain the same. Because so far, Ancelotti is expecting a successful season.

Real Madrid – Jersey 2023/24: order now in the Adidas online shop

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

755808

Reportage

24-year-old starting XI – Ancelotti shows courage at Real Madrid

Without the veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in the starting XI, but with new faces like Fran García and Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid won the new LaLiga season 2-0 in Bilbao. Coach Carlo Ancelotti is testing himself as an improviser, not least because of the departure of Karim Benzema, who not only shows courage but also promises success for the royal team this season.

13.08.2023, 09:50

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

