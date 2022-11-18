Home News 24-year-old young woman invested in San Biagio, she is very serious
24-year-old young woman invested in San Biagio, she is very serious

24-year-old young woman invested in San Biagio, she is very serious

A young 24-year-old BK of Kosovar origins was hit by a Nissan Juke today around 7.10 pm in via San Martino, between Olmi and San Martino, in San Biagio di Callalta. She was walking on a dark street and there was also fog in the area when she was hit by the car on a straight stretch. The driver of the Juke himself alerted 118. The conditions of the wound immediately appeared very serious. She was thrown about ten meters and she lost consciousness. The doctors revived her on the spot by the doctors, she was intubated and urgently transferred to the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, where she was hospitalized with a reserved prognosis.

The Nissan Juke that overwhelmed the 24-year-old

The young woman appears to be on her way to, or walking back from work, she is busy in a restaurant in the area. A patrol of the Vittorio Veneto traffic police intervened for the findings. The agents are verifying what happened and have collected the driver’s testimony.

