On January 25, 1999, the sky was clear and it looked like any other day in Quindío, as remembered by several people who would never have imagined that at 1:19 in the afternoon the earth would shake Armenia and a large part of the Axis. coffee grower A massive earthquake 6.2 degrees on the scale Richter left a tragic balance of 1,185 dead, more than 8,000 injured, some 600 missing and more than 14,000 homes destroyed.

The land of coffee was facing the worst natural tragedy in its historyan event that was forever marked in the memory of Colombia, and the memory of the victims remained in the hearts of those who lived through those anguishing moments, which marked a before and after in the history of the region.

24 years later, Louise Lopez makes a journey through the painful memories of that day, in which she was barely a girl, and gave her testimony in the microphones of KienyKe.fmrecounting those details of the tragedy from which she survived and which marked her forever.

Listen to the testimony of Luisa López, survivor of the earthquake: