News from this website (Mei Gang, Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter)On December 17th, the “Digital Cloud Recruitment Waiting for You” sponsored by the Human Resources and Social Security Department of the Autonomous Region and undertaken by the Employment Service Center of the Autonomous Region and the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of each league city – the 2022 Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Cloud Job Fair will be launched, and the series of activities will continue until 2023 January 17th.

This job fair will set up 7 functional areas including admission area, policy release, employment guidance, recruitment service, entrepreneurial achievement display, vocational training achievement display, and media publicity center. Innovatively use digital twin technology to build the first “employment comprehensive service digital cloud exhibition hall” in China. Through virtual scenes combined with online graphics, text and video forms, the cloud building integrates employment and entrepreneurship policy publicity, financial media promotion, and live broadcast for job seekers in the region. A multi-scenario and multi-dimensional interconnection platform with posts and related video courses.

Recruitment activities are aimed at key employment groups such as 2022 unemployed college graduates and previous unemployed graduates, urban unemployed, agricultural and herd workers, retired soldiers, and various employers with recruitment needs. On the day of the event, there were nearly 500 participating companies, and more than 24,000 labor needs. Job seekers and employers can log on to the official website of the Human Resources and Social Security Department of the Autonomous Region, and the WeChat platform of Employment Waiting for You to participate in activities.

Editor: Wen Huijuan