244 thousand TL fine for those who pluck the lotus flower – Current News

Nilufer Lake, A forest park and recreation area were created in the region in order to contribute to ecotourism. Nilüfer Lake, which is 2 acres in size, contributes to the tourism of the region with its unique beauty, while the lotus flowers, also called ‘Lotus flower’, attract the attention of the visitors.

THE LAKE HAS BEEN RECORDED FROM DRYING

The water lily, whose stem is about 1 meter long, takes root in the mud at the bottom of the water and meets the light through the green leaves. It is thought that the seeds of lotus flowers were transported from the Amazon forests by migratory birds and thus formed. The water lilies that close at night and go under the water create a unique view when they come to the surface again with the sunrise. The water lilies, which started to bloom at the beginning of May, continue to welcome their visitors with their beauty until the last days of November.

Nilüfer Lake, which is a wonder of nature, faced the danger of drying out due to lack of water in the past years. An 880 meter long line was drawn by the Biga Municipality and water was supplied to the lake. The lake, which was regularly replenished with water, was saved from drying out and began to attract the admiration of the visitors with the lotus flowers blooming among the green leaves as before.

244 Thousand TL PENALTY IS IMPLEMENTED TO THOSE WHO PICK LI- LIFER

On the other hand, the lotus flowers, which started to open at the beginning of May, continue to offer a visual feast to the visitors until the last days of November. The white water lilies blooming between the big green leaves, which exist in summer and winter, attract attention with their beauty. Visitors who come to see the lake are impressed by the scenery. According to the information received from Çanakkale Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate, those who pluck protected water lilies are fined 244 thousand 315 TL for destroying and damaging biological diversity.

